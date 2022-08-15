ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves rumors: Atlanta already working to lock up another young star

The Atlanta Braves are making quick work in trying to secure the talents of their All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson before he reaches the open market. The Atlanta Braves barely have let the ink dry on the fresh contract extension with rising star Michael Harris II. Harris looks to be on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award in the National League. Now Atlanta to want to sign another core member of their playoff team who is much sooner than Harris to reach free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 9.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Luis Patino on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Max Castillo and the Royals. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 9.0...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Michael Perez behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets catcher Michael Perez is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Perez will catch on Tuesday night after Tomas Nido was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Perez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Adley Rutschman sitting for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rutschman will move to the bench on Wednesday with Robinson Chirinos catching for right-hander Austin Voth. Chirinos will bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. numberFire's models project Chirinos for...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Higgins will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Zach McKinstry moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez batting third on Thursday

Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Hernandez will start in left field on Thursday and bat third versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Alex Call returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 8.0 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Viloria will catch for left-hander Cole Ragans on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Giants' Austin Slater batting seventh on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Mike Yastrzemski moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez batting ninth on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Gonzalez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Lenyn Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ATLANTA, GA

