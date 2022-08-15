Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves star Michael Harris II leans on family after signing extension
The reigning MLB champions, the Atlanta Braves continued doing what they have done all of 2022 to keep the team’s corps intact. Atlanta extended rookie outfielder Michael Harris II’s contract for eight years and $72 million. The deal could be worth up to $102 million for 10 years if the Braves pick up every option.
Braves claim IF Rylan Bannon, designate former first-round pick Travis Demeritte
The Braves announced they claimed third baseman/second baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Corner outfielder Travis Demeritte has been designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Bannon has been shuffled around the league in recent weeks. He’s gone...
Does Marcell Ozuna have a spot in Braves lineup?
With the young Braves prospects stepping up to the plate this season, it leaves Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna in an awkward situation where Ozuna’s contract may not be worth his on-field performance.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Braves rumors: Atlanta already working to lock up another young star
The Atlanta Braves are making quick work in trying to secure the talents of their All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson before he reaches the open market. The Atlanta Braves barely have let the ink dry on the fresh contract extension with rising star Michael Harris II. Harris looks to be on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award in the National League. Now Atlanta to want to sign another core member of their playoff team who is much sooner than Harris to reach free agency.
There Was A Wild Play In Wednesday’s Mets-Braves Game
There was a wild play in Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
Rangers BREAKING: Jon Daniels Fired by Texas
Two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward, team ownership has made a change at the top of the organization.
