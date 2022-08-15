ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Boxing-Broner withdraws from fight citing mental health

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFwOY_0hI9bNbM00

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Adrien Broner on Monday withdrew from his Aug. 20 comeback fight against Omar Figueroa citing mental health issues.

The 33-year-old American has held championships in four different weight classes and was due to return to the ring after an 18-month gap with the bout in Florida.

"Sorry to all my fans but mental health is real and I'm not about to play inside the ring," Broner wrote at the start of a lengthy Instagram post.

"I've watched a lot of people die playing with their boxing career and that is something I won't do. Just pray for me.

"I love the sport of boxing too much to not give my all and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn't 100% there and I be (damned) if I make that mistake again."

Nroner said that if he never laces up a pair of gloves again he is sure he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame although he added that he is "far from being finished with the sport."

Broner beat Jovanie Santiago on points in February last year in his only fight since losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Tennis-Injured Monfils ruled out of U.S. Open

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gael Monfils has been ruled out of the U.S. Open due to a foot injury the Frenchman suffered last week in Montreal, the world number 22 said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of sixth in 2016, returned to the Tour last week for the first time since May after undergoing a small operation for a right foot injury.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
mmanews.com

Demetrious Johnson Says Khabib Was Bound To Lose Eventually

Demetrious Johnson says that 29-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov was bound to meet his match eventually, had he not retired so young. Speaking to Ariel Helwani ahead of his headlining rematch against Adriano Moraes on ONE on Prime Video 1, DJ shared his thoughts on undefeated fighters. He tells Helwani:. “The more...
UFC
Reuters

Reuters

554K+
Followers
350K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy