Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Is Indian Matchmaking scripted? One of the OG's dishes on the reality show
Sima Taparia is a Mumbaai-based matchmaker who first appeared on Netflix in 2020 with Indian Mathmaking season 1. Now, the hit Netflix series is back for season 2 and three of Sima’s former clients are back looking for love once again. There are six newbies for fans to get to know including Shital, Akshay and Vinesh.
realitytitbit.com
Selling Sunset's Jason teases 'two strong women' joining show as Christine exits
Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim insisted he’s not worried about agent Christine Quinn’s exit from the show as he teased the “two strong women” who’ll be joining the team. Christine, who had been deemed the villain of the show, is said to have come to...
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais becomes new fan favorite for ‘standing her ground’
The RHOBH drama has continued between Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins, during which the former hit back with a sassy comment, earning her the title of “the people’s champ”. There’s a new Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills episode, and this week, one cast member has risen up...
realitytitbit.com
Mumbai's 'top matchmaker' Sima Taparia has become a millionaire success
Netflix’s new dating show, Indian Matchmaking has become an incredible success since its debut and the host and “top matchmaker” in Mumbai, Sima Taparia has become a success herself. To help match up the singles to their best-suited partners, the expert takes into consideration her client’s interests,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
realitytitbit.com
Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away
My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
realitytitbit.com
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob's ex as she welcomes baby boy
Khloe Kardashian took to social media to wish her brother Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon congratulations. It comes as she welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy – the host’s first child – similarly to Khloe, who welcomed a boy recently. Telling Adrienne to “enjoy every second” just...
realitytitbit.com
What does Glenn Thore do for a living as fans beg him to retire?
My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been airing on TLC since 2015 and this year the show’s tenth season hit screens. Whitney Thore is the main cast member on the TLC series and her family has joined her for the ride, too. Her dad, Glenn, mom, Babs, and brother, Hunter, are all long-time cast members on the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
realitytitbit.com
Israel Houghton is now a father-of-five after birth of first child with Adrienne
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton are celebrating parenthood as the couple announced that they welcomed their first child via surrogate. In the emotional Instagram post, the television host touched upon the challenges they faced before having their son. While their baby son, Ever James, is Adrienne’s first child, she is...
realitytitbit.com
LPBW fans think Jonah Johnston 'should move back home' after his Delta 8 reaction
Fans are concerned for Little People, Big World’s Jonah Johnston after his Delta 8 drug scare a few months ago as the latest episode of the show has audiences thinking he needs to move back home. Three months ago, Jonah had a scare when he underwent surgery on his...
realitytitbit.com
Pete Davidson seen loved-up in new rom-com role weeks after breaking up with Kim
Weeks after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split was announced, the comedian’s first look at his own role in a rom-com has been released. Peacock has revealed the first-look snaps of Pete for the movie Meet Cute alongside Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco. It comes only a...
realitytitbit.com
Fan concern as viral photo of Teen Mom's Javi shows him 'lying in hospital'
Javi Marroquin, best known for being a father on MTV’s Teen Mom, has been seen in a shocking photo circulating online. He appears to be lying in a hospital bed attached to an oxygen tube with blood on his face. Allow us to explain why there’s no need to worry.
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH fans wish they were like Sutton as she jokes having $7k bag is 'poor'
Sutton Stracke is ready for love and heads out on a blind date but Kyle Richards tries to give her tip on how to act on the first meeting. She tells pal Sutton Stracke to not show off her gold jewelry and jokes her $7.5k Chanel bag is ‘subtle’, but Sutton then says ‘this is poor’.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner almost had completely different name at birth - and fans are freaking out
Kylie Jenner was almost called a completely different name at birth, and fans can’t imagine the beauty mogul being called anything else. Kylie is only 25 years old but if you type her name into Google, the reality star is the first celebrity to appear in the results, overtaking Australian popstar Kylie Minogue, who has been in the spotlight since 1988.
realitytitbit.com
Iron Chef Brazil host Fernanda Souza is an actress with millions of followers
Netflix is bringing out all kinds of competition shows in 2020 including an Iron Chef spin-off series. Iron Chef Brazil kicks off with hosts Fernanda Souza and Andressa Cabral on Netflix on August 10th and there are many chefs ready to prove they should win the show. Let’s find out more about the show and its hosts.
realitytitbit.com
Kim K and Orlando Bloom party and shake hands as he helps Pete through split
Kim K was spotted last night shaking hands with her ex-boyfriend’s close friend and co-star Orlando Bloom. Kim and her beau of nine months, Pete Davidson, recently announced their split and it seems the mother of four has been keeping busy. On the evening of August 18, Kendall Jenner...
Emmy Predictions: Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – Will the TV Academy Choose Controversial Dave Chappelle or Posthumous Nominee Norm Macdonald?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
realitytitbit.com
Meet the Junior Baking Show judges Liam and Ravneet on Instagram
Junior Baking Show judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill are no stranger to tasting sweet treats. So when 16 youngsters from nine to 14 joined the Bake Off tent, they were eager to share their opinions on their cakes. Host Harry Hill is also on hand to ensure the bakers...
Comments / 0