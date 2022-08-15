ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
realitytitbit.com

Is Indian Matchmaking scripted? One of the OG's dishes on the reality show

Sima Taparia is a Mumbaai-based matchmaker who first appeared on Netflix in 2020 with Indian Mathmaking season 1. Now, the hit Netflix series is back for season 2 and three of Sima’s former clients are back looking for love once again. There are six newbies for fans to get to know including Shital, Akshay and Vinesh.
realitytitbit.com

Mumbai's 'top matchmaker' Sima Taparia has become a millionaire success

Netflix’s new dating show, Indian Matchmaking has become an incredible success since its debut and the host and “top matchmaker” in Mumbai, Sima Taparia has become a success herself. To help match up the singles to their best-suited partners, the expert takes into consideration her client’s interests,...
realitytitbit.com

Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away

My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
realitytitbit.com

Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob's ex as she welcomes baby boy

Khloe Kardashian took to social media to wish her brother Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon congratulations. It comes as she welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy – the host’s first child – similarly to Khloe, who welcomed a boy recently. Telling Adrienne to “enjoy every second” just...
realitytitbit.com

What does Glenn Thore do for a living as fans beg him to retire?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been airing on TLC since 2015 and this year the show’s tenth season hit screens. Whitney Thore is the main cast member on the TLC series and her family has joined her for the ride, too. Her dad, Glenn, mom, Babs, and brother, Hunter, are all long-time cast members on the show.
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner almost had completely different name at birth - and fans are freaking out

Kylie Jenner was almost called a completely different name at birth, and fans can’t imagine the beauty mogul being called anything else. Kylie is only 25 years old but if you type her name into Google, the reality star is the first celebrity to appear in the results, overtaking Australian popstar Kylie Minogue, who has been in the spotlight since 1988.
realitytitbit.com

Iron Chef Brazil host Fernanda Souza is an actress with millions of followers

Netflix is bringing out all kinds of competition shows in 2020 including an Iron Chef spin-off series. Iron Chef Brazil kicks off with hosts Fernanda Souza and Andressa Cabral on Netflix on August 10th and there are many chefs ready to prove they should win the show. Let’s find out more about the show and its hosts.
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – Will the TV Academy Choose Controversial Dave Chappelle or Posthumous Nominee Norm Macdonald?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
realitytitbit.com

Meet the Junior Baking Show judges Liam and Ravneet on Instagram

Junior Baking Show judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill are no stranger to tasting sweet treats. So when 16 youngsters from nine to 14 joined the Bake Off tent, they were eager to share their opinions on their cakes. Host Harry Hill is also on hand to ensure the bakers...
