Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage
Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
Recount begins on abortion access question in nine Kansas counties
Sedgwick County is among nine counties that have started a hand recount of the ballots from the abortion access question that was on the August 2nd primary ballot. The recount is being conducted after supporters raised nearly $120,000 to cover the cost. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo is putting...
Wichita man sentenced for murder at north side park
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and then setting her on fire at a north side park. A jury convicted 34-year-old Cornell McNeal of capital murder in July. He was convicted of beating and raping 36-year-old Letitia Davis at Fairmount Park in November, 2014. Davis died at a hospital several days later.
Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
Over $24.8 Million In Fed Grants Awarded to Improve Flint Hills Trail
The Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that Kansas is the recipient of a $24.8 million federal grant, made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity,” or RAISE program. In May, Governor Kelly wrote to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation...
Settlement will allow Kansas Gas Service to recover costs from 2021 winter cold snap
The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a settlement agreement that will allow Kansas Gas Service to recover costs resulting from a cold snap in February, 2021, when temperatures dropped to around -17. The settlement and a financing order will give KGS authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million...
Two men charged in fatal shooting in Wichita’s Old Town
Charges have been filed against two Wichita men for a fatal shooting that happened in the city’s Old Town district. Police heard several gunshots early Sunday, August 14th and then found 22-year-old Deandre Greenley in the 100 block of North Washington. He had been shot several times and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita
A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
Wichita man charged in death of his one-year-old son
Charges of first degree murder and child abuse have been filed against a Wichita man for the July death of his one-year-old son. 25-year-old Kentrell Willingham was charged with first degree murder and an alternative count of first degree murder, based on different theories regarding the death of one-year-old Lasiah Williams. Willingham has also been charged with child abuse and aggravated endangering a child.
Police identify victim in fatal southeast Wichita shooting
Police have identified the man who was killed early Monday in a shooting in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was in a home with several other people in the 5200 block of East Gilbert. Two men walked into the home and shot him shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. They were last seen running from the area.
