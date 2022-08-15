Missouri could become the 20th state in America to legalize adult use recreational marijuana. Voters will cast a ballot in November determining the regulation, tax and legalization of the plant. “One of the biggest things that this initiative does and why we really support it is that it allows for the expungement of all nonviolent marijuana offenses under a certain threshold,” explained Blue Sage co-founder and CEO Boston Dickerson. “That’s something that we believe is long overdue, not just in Missouri, but on a national level.” For more on this story see the LCR.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO