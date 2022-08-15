Read full article on original website
PEGGY JEANNE (HOOD) SUSKI
Peggy Jeanne (Hood) Suski, 86, of Elkland, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home in Ekland. She was born May 12, 1936, in Fredrick, Ill. to Jack and Mildred (Adkinson) Robinson. After graduating high school, Peggy worked as a key punch operator; but her true calling was always a...
KARIN SUE (HENDERSON) HADD
Karin Sue (Henderson) Hadd, 79, of Marshfield, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. She was born July 30, 1943, to Lester E. and Mildred Mae (Muse) Henderson in Marshfield, Mo. Karin was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mildred Henderson; her son, Thomas L. Hadd III; her great-grandson, Cameron D. Comtesse; two sisters, Margaret Eloise Henderson and Sandra K. Moling; and a brother, Ronald L. Henderson.
GARY RUE DAMPIER
Gary Rue Dampier, 71, of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born June 28, 1951, in Lebanon, Mo. to Troy Dampier Sr. and Mary Lissie (Vaughn) Dampier. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Troy; siblings, Charles, Bill, Junior, L.D., Roy Dampier and Hazel England; two brothers-in-law, Wib Ivey and Joe Green.
Elevate Thrift Store commemmorates grand opening
A grand opening and ribbon cutting took place Friday for the Elevate Thrift Store in Lebanon. According to the store’s Facebook page, “Elevate Thrift Store is so much more than just another second-hand shop. This store provides hope and opportunity for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, poverty, or both. Elevate Thrift is one of three outreach programs of Elevate Lebanon.” Patti Brayfield of Elevate Lebanon said the new venture was introduced at the Chamber of Commerce Business luncheon Friday. Bryan Stallings, CEO and founder of Elevate Branson was the keynote speaker. For more on this story see the LCR.
