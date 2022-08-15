Read full article on original website
Broadway business owners concerned over community center
New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week. Updated: 8 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
Exploring Our Backyard: Checking out the Sierra's most famous hut, the Peter Grubb Hut
As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV and NSN personalities with share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Shannon Kelly's trip to the Peter Grubb Hut near Castle Peak. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
Jessica Homer, a Fallon LCSW Hangs her Shingle
Apricity Counseling Services, a Fallon business owned by Jessica Homer, provides behavioral and mental health counseling and support for children, adolescents, young adults, and their families. Homer, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is currently accepting clients ages 11 to 25 at her new business location, 290 West Williams Avenue. When...
300 Attend Final Movie Night of 2022
Fernley, Nevada – The final movie night for the 2022 season was the most attended movie in Fernley, Nevada, this year. Biggest Little Radio hosted residents for a screening of Sing 2, the 2021 computer animated musical from Universal Pictures. Approximately 300 parents, grandparents and children (as well as adults who simply enjoy movies in the park) watched Sing 2 under a brilliant night sky in the Fernley Out of Town Park on Saturday, August 13.
Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown takes place next month in Reno
September is Hunger Action Month, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is recognizing it with a new activity: the Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown. The Battle Born Burger Showcase, Sept. 1-25, invites participating restaurants to serve up their best burger while raising awareness for hunger relief. Any local restaurant or food truck that wants to participate...
Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns bigger, better
The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger. From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food...
The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name
All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
Yerington teen and family organized run to remember survivors, victims of Indian boarding schools
Kutoven “Ku” Stevens and his family organized a 50-mile run honoring the survivors and victims of the Stewart Indian School in Carson City over the weekend. He recently spoke to KUNR’s Gustavo Sagrero about the ultramarathon at his family’s home on the Yerington Paiute Reservation. Editor’s...
Get googly-eyed for Van Gogh in Reno this week
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Interactive van Gogh experience arrives in Reno Burger showdown to help hunger awareness Save Mart shutters all pharmacies Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
Fire Starts In Empty Apartment On Wedekind Road In Reno
A neighbor who lived next to the apartment was treated for smoke inhalation. There's no immediate word on how the fire started.
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
City Council Meeting Notes
Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse
This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
Anesthetic shortage impacting Reno podiatry office
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A national trend is reaching medical offices in the Biggest Little City. In the last few months, Reno Foot and Ankle has been dealing with a shortage of local anesthetics. “We’ve experienced some shortages in the past but nothing as significant as what we’re experiencing right...
Head-On Crash Closes Portion of East Golden Valley Road
A portion of East Golden Valley Road north of Reno is currently closed for a head-on crash that occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Washoe County deputies say three people were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the crash involved a truck towing a trailer -...
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Carson City staff exploring rock art policy
Land ethics, including “leave no trace” principles, took center stage Tuesday during a joint meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission and Open Space Advisory Committee. Before board members was the issue of rock art and whether it’s an appropriate use of public lands in Carson City.
