Fallon, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Broadway business owners concerned over community center

New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week. Updated: 8 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Jessica Homer, a Fallon LCSW Hangs her Shingle

Apricity Counseling Services, a Fallon business owned by Jessica Homer, provides behavioral and mental health counseling and support for children, adolescents, young adults, and their families. Homer, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is currently accepting clients ages 11 to 25 at her new business location, 290 West Williams Avenue. When...
FALLON, NV
Dawn Cranfield

300 Attend Final Movie Night of 2022

Fernley, Nevada – The final movie night for the 2022 season was the most attended movie in Fernley, Nevada, this year. Biggest Little Radio hosted residents for a screening of Sing 2, the 2021 computer animated musical from Universal Pictures. Approximately 300 parents, grandparents and children (as well as adults who simply enjoy movies in the park) watched Sing 2 under a brilliant night sky in the Fernley Out of Town Park on Saturday, August 13.
FERNLEY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown takes place next month in Reno

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is recognizing it with a new activity: the Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown. The Battle Born Burger Showcase, Sept. 1-25, invites participating restaurants to serve up their best burger while raising awareness for hunger relief. Any local restaurant or food truck that wants to participate...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns bigger, better

The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger. From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food...
FALLON, NV
nevadasagebrush.com

The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name

All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Get googly-eyed for Van Gogh in Reno this week

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Interactive van Gogh experience arrives in Reno Burger showdown to help hunger awareness Save Mart shutters all pharmacies Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

City Council Meeting Notes

Thank you for visiting The Fallon Post, we are grateful for your interest in the paper. It’s been two years since we got this crazy idea to start our own paper and we’ve grown from a fledgling online publication to a well-established provider of daily online and weekly print news that our local community can count on for fairness, objectivity, and accuracy. We produce a beautiful product in which we take great pride, and hope you do to.
FALLON, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse

This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Anesthetic shortage impacting Reno podiatry office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A national trend is reaching medical offices in the Biggest Little City. In the last few months, Reno Foot and Ankle has been dealing with a shortage of local anesthetics. “We’ve experienced some shortages in the past but nothing as significant as what we’re experiencing right...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Head-On Crash Closes Portion of East Golden Valley Road

A portion of East Golden Valley Road north of Reno is currently closed for a head-on crash that occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Washoe County deputies say three people were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the crash involved a truck towing a trailer -...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City staff exploring rock art policy

Land ethics, including “leave no trace” principles, took center stage Tuesday during a joint meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission and Open Space Advisory Committee. Before board members was the issue of rock art and whether it’s an appropriate use of public lands in Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV

