Shirley G. Miller, 92
Shirley G. Miller, 92, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Gatehouse. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Ott Miller, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage until his passing in October 2000. Born in Williamsport on...
Hazel L. Gee, 86
Hazel L. Gee, 86, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Gatehouse. Born November 16, 1935 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of John C. Harman and Helen B. (Waltz) Ludwig. Hazel worked at G.E. Sylvania for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and was known...
Esther Joyce (Raudabaugh) Myers, 91
Esther Joyce (Raudabaugh) Myers, 91 of Williamsport, passed on to glory on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was married to Robert C. Myers, who survives, for 71 years. Esther was born on April 4, 1931 in Loganton and was the daughter of the...
