The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO