Report: Pelicans unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in offer for Kevin Durant

The Pelicans are unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in a trade offer for Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell Christian Clark of NOLA.com. New Orleans has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Durant, who is pushing for a trade out of Brooklyn. Building an offer around Ingram would mean offering up a young forward with an All-Star nod on his résumé — the Pelicans would also be able to dip into their draft pick surplus from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday blockbusters to give the Nets the kind of future assets they’re believed to be seeking.
Larry Brown Sports

Pelicans looking to trade 1 interesting player?

David Griffin may be working the phones again (and not necessarily on the Kevin Durant front). Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans have explored the possibility of trading guard Devonte’ Graham this offseason. Graham has three years and $36.3 million left on his deal.
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face

The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Reacts To Lengthy Suspension

Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games following an appeal from the NFL into his original suspension recommendation of just six games. It seemed like the league had been looking for a full-season suspension, but in the end, the NFL decided to settle with Watson on 11 games, a $5 million fine, and a behavioral training program.
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
