Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara on Tapping into His Personal Style — and a Missing Rooster
Alvin Kamara has a burning question. The New Orleans Saints star desperately wants to know what happened to the rooster he used to see every morning at the high school where he's trained for the past six years. "I was waiting to explain this somewhere," says Kamara, who has been...
Report: Pelicans unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in offer for Kevin Durant
The Pelicans are unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in a trade offer for Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell Christian Clark of NOLA.com. New Orleans has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Durant, who is pushing for a trade out of Brooklyn. Building an offer around Ingram would mean offering up a young forward with an All-Star nod on his résumé — the Pelicans would also be able to dip into their draft pick surplus from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday blockbusters to give the Nets the kind of future assets they’re believed to be seeking.
Pelicans looking to trade 1 interesting player?
David Griffin may be working the phones again (and not necessarily on the Kevin Durant front). Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans have explored the possibility of trading guard Devonte’ Graham this offseason. Graham has three years and $36.3 million left on his deal.
NBA・
The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face
The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
One LSU cornerback gained 26 pounds this offseason, and he's standing out
When transfer Colby Richardson showed up in workouts with LSU, a few things were evident for the former McNeese State cornerback. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Saints Players Teetering on Roster Bubble
These New Orleans players face a crucial week of action against Green Bay after poor performances against the Texans hurt their roster chances.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deshaun Watson Reacts To Lengthy Suspension
Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games following an appeal from the NFL into his original suspension recommendation of just six games. It seemed like the league had been looking for a full-season suspension, but in the end, the NFL decided to settle with Watson on 11 games, a $5 million fine, and a behavioral training program.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara may not face any suspension this year for his Pro Bowl fighting incident
If you drafted Alvin Kamara in Fantasy Football you should be happy. It sounds like Alvin Kamara who was arrested and charged for battery in Las Vegas at last year’s Pro Bowl will not be suspended this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the disciplinary process focused...
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
