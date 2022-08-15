ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Odell Beckham’s two-word response to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwoCV_0hI9XVlu00

Odell Beckham Jr. is cheering on Baker Mayfield from afar.

The free-agent wide receiver supported his former Browns quarterback on Saturday, when Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers, roughly nine months after Beckham endured his own messy breakup with Cleveland .

In response to an Instagram post that featured Mayfield in his Panthers uniform, Beckham remarked on the NFL’s official page , “Go shine!!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxQl7_0hI9XVlu00
Baker Mayfield during his Carolina Panthers debut on August 13, 2022.
Getty Images

Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina earlier this summer, completed 4 of 7 attempts for 45 yards and zero touchdowns in Saturday’s 23-21 win over Washington . Mayfield’s competition, former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, threw an 8-yard touchdown to receiver Rashard Higgins.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said postgame that both signal-callers “played well.”

“Obviously Sam got us in the end zone, Baker got us down the field,” Rhule said. “Looked like both guys played well.”

The Panthers’ quarterback competition will continue this weekend, when the team visits the New England Patriots on Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnOiQ_0hI9XVlu00
Former Browns teammates Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield in October 2021.
Getty Images

Much has changed in the past year for Beckham, 29, and Mayfield, 27, who were in Cleveland together for two-and-a-half seasons. Despite the Browns going on a playoff run in 2020, the team faltered the following year, as rumors of discord between Beckham and Mayfield began to surface. Beckham was released by the Browns last November and went on to sign with the eventual Super Bowl-champion Rams.

In the days leading up to the receiver’s departure, Beckham’s father appeared to blame Mayfield for his son’s lackluster season. Beckham Sr. shared an 11-minute video on Instagram that documented the number of times the former first-round pick wasn’t thrown the ball during games.

“I wish him well, I really do. My feelings haven’t changed,” Mayfield said of Beckham after the wideout’s release. “From a personal standpoint, he’s a good friend of mine. … But I’m worried about the guys in our locker room. I’m proud of these guys, how they were able to focus up despite all the bulls–t that was going on this week and how they were able to do their job. We’re going to see if we can build on it and continue to get better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LmdI_0hI9XVlu00
Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass during the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052vWe_0hI9XVlu00
Odell Beckham Jr. during the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals in February 2022.
Getty Images

Mayfield, who grappled with injuries during his 2021 campaign, went on to have his own contentious exit from Cleveland when the organization traded for his replacement in then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. Mayfield was dealt to the Panthers in July — four months after he initially requested a trade from the Browns .

Watson currently faces a six-game ban, which the NFL is appealing to extend for the whole season, stemming from sexual misconduct allegations.

The Panthers host the Browns in Week 1 of the regular season.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans

We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition

The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday

As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday

The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield reportedly starting Week 1 vs. Browns

Baker Mayfield will reportedly start in the Carolina Panthers' highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been in an open competition for the starting job since the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July. Panthers coach Matt Rhule previously...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy