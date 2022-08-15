ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast South Carolina, including the following county, Horry. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 729 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hickory Grove, Adrian, Allsbrook and Bayboro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
CLOVER, SC
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man dead after single-car crash in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified on Wednesday the victim in a single-car accident. According to Coroner David West, 59-year-old Paul Baggett died after a his car hit a tree on Mill Creek Road. Baggett was the only person in the car, and was...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Boil water advisory issued in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Fort Mill, officials announced Monday. Town officials gave another update Tuesday and said tests are expected by Wednesday and the advisory will be lifted if the water meets the requirements. The advisory is for residents east of […]
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

