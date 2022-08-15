Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast South Carolina, including the following county, Horry. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 729 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hickory Grove, Adrian, Allsbrook and Bayboro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
wach.com
Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
fox46.com
Outdoor sirens going off in York County, officials say ‘no emergency’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in York County are investigating the cause of outdoor sirens going off across the area on Thursday. York County Emergency Management said it’s aware that outdoor sirens are going off. “There is no emergency, and they’re investigating to find out...
WBTV
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
Horry County man crushed by mobile home takes victory lap at hospital
Editor’s note: This story and video contains content that some may find graphic. HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man who was crushed while working under a double-wide mobile home took a victory lap at the hospital Wednesday as he continues his recovery. Charles Hardee spent part of the past four months at […]
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
wach.com
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
wach.com
Man dead after single-car crash in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified on Wednesday the victim in a single-car accident. According to Coroner David West, 59-year-old Paul Baggett died after a his car hit a tree on Mill Creek Road. Baggett was the only person in the car, and was...
Coroner IDs Florence man killed after car crashes into building
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a vehicle ran into a building in Florence County. The collision occurred just after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near 1833 U.S. Highway 52 in Scranton, S.C., according to Master Trooper Gary Miller. Miller said a 2005 Chevrolet van was traveling north, when the driver swerved off […]
WIS-TV
Woman shot on N. Main St. in Columbia, evidence collected by investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on the 5100 block of N. Main St. is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department. Police say a woman received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. According to investigators, ballistic evidence has been collected from the scene and a witness has...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
WRDW-TV
Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
Boil water advisory issued in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Fort Mill, officials announced Monday. Town officials gave another update Tuesday and said tests are expected by Wednesday and the advisory will be lifted if the water meets the requirements. The advisory is for residents east of […]
cn2.com
21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
Florence County coroner identifies 22-year-old found shot dead in car
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. The victim was identified as Malik Daveon Zimmerman, […]
SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
