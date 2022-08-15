ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

CS: Wed. 17th August 2022 Truth, Lies & Sighs.................

Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. See how many spoilers DS has for all the soaps except ED on Fridays. May catch up later - the...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Mel's backstory

I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he influenced new storyline

Home and Away's Matt Evans manifested his character's new storyline. He plays Theo Poulos in the Australian soap, a keen singer whose redemption has been celebrated by fans in recent weeks. And while catching up with Stuff, Evans addressed Theo's involvement with Salt's resident band, Lyrik, which utilises his musicianship.
Sid Owen
digitalspy.com

David Dimbley's Secret History of the BBC

Part 1/3 starts on Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on BBC Two. No programme details available yet but something to look out for. Hopefully it's not too much like these CH5 ones but more an in-depth informative & revealing and perhaps critical documentary. Posts: 933. Forum Member. ✭✭. 19/08/22 -...
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star lands next movie role

Stranger Things' Joe Keery has lined-up his next film project, alongside Pam and Tommy's Lily James. Deadline reports that Keery will join James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L'alba (Finally Dawn) which will also star Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. Italian director Saverio Costanzo is helming the project.
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
digitalspy.com

The most unpleasant soap characters

I’m not talking about full blown villains but feel free to add some if you want. - Mandy Dingle - A controlling mother who won’t let her son make his own decisions. - Chas Dingle - The current wicked witch of ED. - Honey Mitchell - A snob...
digitalspy.com

Aidan Turner's The Suspect air date confirmed by ITV

Aidan Turner's new ITV series The Suspect has been given an air date. The upcoming thriller is set to see the Poldark actor play a successful doctor who gets entangled in the death of a young woman. ITV have confirmed that the show will premiere on Monday, August 29 at...
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
digitalspy.com

EE - Lone Wolf Characters

Which Characters would work as Lone Wolf Characters in EastEnders?. Which Characters would work as Lone Wolf Characters in EastEnders?. She was axed and has not been offered a full time role back. If Clenshaw decides to bring her back it will be the best decision he makes in his tenure. It will solve the decimation of the older characters who have been treated so badly. It is not good enough.
digitalspy.com

Moon Knight's Meghan Kasperlik explains how the show avoided Egyptian stereotypes

Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik has opened up about how they tried to avoid Egyptian stereotypes on the show. The recent Marvel series, which stars Oscar Isaac, prominently features Egyptian representation – which hasn't necessarily had the best track record in Hollywood. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Kasperlik...
digitalspy.com

Does House of the Dragon make up for Game of Thrones' disappointing finale?

When it comes to House of the Dragon's debut, there are only two real camps. Either you intend to approach the Game of Thrones spin-off series with massive trepidation, sweating harder than Samwell Tarly during his first sparring lesson at Castle Black. Or you've simply given up hope of it ever being good. Either way, who could blame you?
digitalspy.com

Reservation Dogs star breaks down impact of season 2's tragic death

Reservation Dogs season 2 episode 4 spoilers follow. Devery Jacobs has reflected on the emotional impact of a character's death in the latest episode of comedy-drama Reservation Dogs. In the most recent episode, Jacobs' character Elora said goodbye to her Grandma Mabel, whose passing brought back memories of the loss...
