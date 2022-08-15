Author Correction: Triglyceride to HDL-C ratio is associated with plasma D-dimer levels in different types of pancreatitis

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Molecular characterization of polyphenol oxidase between small and large leaf tea cultivars
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17184-1, published online 27 July 2022. In the original version of this Article, Jason T. C. Tzen was omitted as a co-corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to TCTZEN@dragon.nchu.edu.tw. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Graduate...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A multicenter study to compare the effectiveness of the inpatient post acute care program versus traditional rehabilitation for stroke survivors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16984-9, published online 27 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section, under the subheading 'Study design',. "This study was approved by the Research Ethics Committee Office of National Taiwan University Hospital (No. 201803013RINA).". "This...
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast
Retraction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00705-8, published online 28 Oct 2021. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article at the authors' request. After publication, the authors became aware of significant issues with the data presented here. Specifically:. The authors have found that the described effect of 1D11 TGF-b neutralizing antibody on...
Nature.com
Author Correction: High-throughput inverse design and Bayesian optimization of functionalities: spin splitting in two-dimensional compounds
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01292-8, published online 29 April 2022. Figure 2 of the paper was incorrect in the original version, with the labels for "Non-zero electric dipole" and "Zero electric dipole" switched around. This has been corrected in the HTML and pdf versions of the paper, which now indicates that "Non-zero electric dipole moment" sits within the Design principles for Rashba SS box on the right side of the figure, and "Zero electric dipole" sits within the Design Principles for Dresselhaus SS on the left, as the authors originally intended.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Nature.com
Correction: The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice
On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The article "The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice", written by Francesca Forzano et al., was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 17 December 2021 without open access. With the authors' decision to opt for Open Choice, the copyright of the article changed on 11 July 2022 to Â© Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Optomechanical crystal with bound states in the continuum
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30965-6, published online 08 June 2022. In the Acknowledgements section of this article the grant number relating to U.S. National Science Foundation was incorrectly given as 2016136 and should have been 2137642. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
Nature.com
Author Correction: A resource for assessing dynamic binary choices in the adult brain using EEG and mouse-tracking
In this article the grant number CRG2021-00001-ICI relating to the University of Macau was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences, University of Macau, Taipa, Macau SAR, China. Kun Chen,Â Ruien Wang,Â Jiamin Huang,Â Fei Gao,Â Zhen YuanÂ &Â Haiyan Wu...
Nature.com
Long-term variability and change trend of systolic blood pressure and risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus in middle-aged Japanese individuals: findings of the Aichi Workers' Cohort Study
Studies have reported that short-term blood pressure (BP) variability (BPV) is associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) incidence, but the association with long-term BPV remains unclear. The present study investigated the associations of long-term BPV as well as the time trend of BP changes over time with the incidence of T2DM. This study followed a cohort of 3017 Japanese individuals (2446 male, 571 female) aged 36"“65 years from 2007 through March 31, 2019. The root-mean-square error (RMSE) and the slope of systolic BP (SBP) change regressed on year were calculated individually using SBP values obtained from 2003 to baseline (2007). A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was applied to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for tertiles of SBP RMSE and continuous SBP slopes adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, regular exercise, sodium intake, family history of diabetes, sleep disorder, body mass index (BMI), SBP, andÂ fasting blood glucose (FBG) at baseline, and BMI slope from 2003 to 2007. The highest RMSE tertile compared to the lowest was associated with a significantly higher incidence of T2DM after adjusting for covariates (HR: 1.79, 95% CI: 1.15, 2.78). The slope was also significantly associated with T2DM incidence until baseline SBP and FBGÂ were adjusted (HR: 1.03, 95% CI: 0.99, 1.07). In conclusion, long-term SBP variability was significantly associated with an increased incidence of T2DM independent of baseline age, sex, BMI, SBP, FBG, lifestyle factors and BMI slope from 2003 until baseline.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: An immunological autobiography: my year as a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant
In the original version of this Comment, the ethics declaration was omitted by mistake. The HTML and PDF versions of this Comment have now been updated with the ethics declaration. Department of Immunology and Microbiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, School of Medicine, Aurora, CO, 80045, USA. Open Access...
Nature.com
Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Arising from Y. Gilad et al. Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01929-1 (2021). Synthetic lethal screens support the discovery of novel cancer drug targets1. In a recent issue of Communications Biology, Gilad et al.2 performed a synthetic lethal CRISPR Cas9 dropout screen in the human, estrogen receptor positive breast cancer (BC) cell line MCF-7. They aimed to identify targets that increased the sensitivity of the MCF-7 cells to the small molecule inhibitor SI-12, which targets SRC-3, an essential transcriptional cofactor of the estrogen receptor. A key finding of their screen indicated that targeting certain olfactory receptors (ORs) might confer anti-tumor effects in BC. However, these ORs, and a number of other hits, are not expressed in MCF-7 cells, calling into question the setup of the screen and warranting the inclusion of transcriptome data into the analysis pipeline of genetic screens.
Nature.com
Community lung health service design for COPD patients in China by the Breathe Well group
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 27 (2022) Cite this article. COPD is increasingly common in China but is poorly understood by patients, medications are not used as prescribed and there is no access to recommended non-pharmacological treatment. We explored COPD patients' and general practitioners' (GPs) knowledge of COPD, views on its management and the acceptability of a flexible lung health service (LHS) offering health education, exercise, self-management, smoking cessation and mental health support. Using a convergent mixed methods design, data were collected from patients and GPs using focus groups (FGs) in four Chinese cities, questionnaires were also used to collect data from patients. FGs were audio-recorded and transcribed. Quantitative data were analysed descriptively, thematic framework analysis was used for the qualitative data. Two-hundred fifty-one patients completed the questionnaire; 39 patients and 30 GPs participated in ten separate FGs. Three overarching themes were identified: patients' lack of knowledge/understanding of COPD, current management of COPD not meeting patients' needs and LHS design, which was well received by patients and GPs. Participants wanted COPD education, TaiChi, psychological support and WeChat for social support. 39% of survey responders did not know what to do when their breathing worsened and 24% did not know how to use their inhalers. 36% of survey respondents requested guided relaxation. Overall, participants did not fully understand the implications of COPD and current treatment was sub-optimal. There was support for developing a culturally appropriate intervention meeting Chinese patients' needs, health beliefs, and local healthcare delivery. Further research should explore the feasibility of such a service.
Nature.com
False positive fungus results from investigation of microbial keratitis
Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Tuft S,...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Efficacy of an inactivated Zika vaccine against virus infection during pregnancy in mice and marmosets
In the original version of this Article, in Fig. 1e, the number above the mock group bar shows 1/3. The correct number should have been 2/3. This has now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of this Article. Present address: Division of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, School...
Nature.com
Does the trip matter? Investigating the role of the subjective effects of psychedelics in persisting therapeutic effects
Given the demonstrated promise of psychedelics (especially so-called classic or serotonergic psychedelics such as psilocybin and LSD) for the treatment of mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders, there is now exploding interest in identifying the mechanisms underlying their clinical effects [1]. While psychedelics are best known for their mind-altering intense acute effects on perception, cognition, affect, and frequently include mystical, self-transcendent, or out-of-body experiences [1], an important outstanding question is whether these characteristic acute subjective effects are necessary for the longer-lasting clinically therapeutic effects. There are clear correlations between psychedelic experiences and therapeutic responses [2]; though it is possible that these are not necessary for the clinical effects [3]. Identified alternative possible mechanisms for treatment effects include through various serotonin receptors and the induction of structural and functional plasticity in several affective brain regions. However, the use of active placebos in clinical trials and the key experiment (referred to by Yaden and Griffiths as aÂ "critical test" [2]) in which psychedelics are given to patients under anesthesia are important approaches to examine the potential causal role of the subjective conscious experience in the clinical efficacy of psychedelics.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Emergence of a mutation in the nucleocapsid gene of SARS-CoV-2 interferes with PCR detection in Canada
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13995-4, published online 27 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Allison J. McGeer which was incorrectly given as Alisson J. McGeer. In addition, the author Marc R. Isabel was incorrectly affiliated with "Department of Laboratory...
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
