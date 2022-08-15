Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast South Carolina, including the following county, Horry. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 729 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hickory Grove, Adrian, Allsbrook and Bayboro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
spectrumlocalnews.com
Severe storms possible in North Carolina Monday
A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
WBTV
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
WECT
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
cbs17
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville. Officials say one person is dead. The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
WBTV
North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Body found at Rockingham motel
ROCKINGHAM — Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a local motel late last month. According to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department, the body of William Mark Brown Jr. was found at the Budget Inn on July 30. His...
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
WCNC
Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
