Effective: 2022-08-19 01:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Black Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Black Fire Burn Scar in West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 400 AM MDT. * At 142 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Black Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Palomas and Seco Creek headwaters. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Black Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Black Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hermosa. This includes the following streams and drainages Circle Seven Creek, Morgan Creek, Black Canyon, Palomas Creek, Sheep Creek, Las Animas Creek, Seco Creek, South Fork North Seco Creek, East Fork Mimbres River, North Fork Palomas Creek, Cherry Creek, South Fork Palomas Creek, Mimbres River, South Fork Mimbres River and Salado Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO