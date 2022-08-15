Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 01:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Black Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Black Fire Burn Scar in West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 400 AM MDT. * At 142 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Black Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Palomas and Seco Creek headwaters. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Black Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Black Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hermosa. This includes the following streams and drainages Circle Seven Creek, Morgan Creek, Black Canyon, Palomas Creek, Sheep Creek, Las Animas Creek, Seco Creek, South Fork North Seco Creek, East Fork Mimbres River, North Fork Palomas Creek, Cherry Creek, South Fork Palomas Creek, Mimbres River, South Fork Mimbres River and Salado Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 06:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; Upper Gila River Valley; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico, including Grant, Sierra, Otero, Luna, Hidalgo, and Dona Ana Counties. Portions of far west Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may be may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - - Moist ground from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in flash flooding and possible flooding of area rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
