ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx woman dies after tree falls into pool and hits her

By Tina Moore, Kyle Schnitzer, Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tCjW_0hI9XFtW00

A summer day by the pool turned deadly for a 50-year-old woman in the Spuyten Duyvil section of the Bronx on Monday after she was fatally struck by a tree that fell into the water, police said.

The victim, and another 60-year-old woman, were swimming in the pool behind the River Terrace Apartments on Palisades Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the tree fell, striking them both, police said.

The younger woman suffered major body trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene, cops said.

The older woman also suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Allen Pavillion Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

“Everybody was screaming, ‘Help! Help!’ My windows were open, so I heard everything immediately. I looked down and I saw the tree in the swimming pool. I knew there was three or four people in it,” Miriam Allen, who lives on the third floor, told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PecIp_0hI9XFtW00
A 60-year-old woman was also left critically injured by the falling tree.
J.C.Rice

The Post is withholding the names of the victims because the NYPD had not yet released them, pending family notification.

Mike Gallo, 62, saw the accident from his third floor apartment and said his wife rode with the surviving victim to the hospital.

“She swims with [redacted] every every day, every other day at [the] same time. They just take laps and they would, they swim right next to each other. So, the fact that one  made it and one didn’t was … very, very freakish,” the neighbor said.

Allen said the trees on the building’s property have been ravaged by Asian Horned Beetles and when she called 311 to complain about them, she claimed nothing was done.

The city Parks Department confirmed to The Post the tree was not on public property and was the responsibility of the building owner. Representatives for the apartment building didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Trish Baum, 55, was visiting her mom in the building next door when she heard the tree fall.

“I heard this noise and it was just a really weird noise. It wasn’t a train or a car crash — it was a bang,” Baum said.

“I just said to myself, ‘What was that?’”

StreetEasy listings for the apartment building boasts views of the Hudson River and access to a heated pool, amenities that resident Sandra Roberts typically takes advantage of.

“I didn’t go in the pool today because I had my eyes examined and I didn’t want to be in the sun, or I probably would’ve been in there,” said Roberts, a painter who lives on the 16th floor.

“You never go for a walk when it’s storming because of all the trees. I never worried about the trees falling on the pool down there because they were wonderful to have a breeze; it’s a great escape.

“We’re just in shock. It’s like the worst thing.”

Roberts said she was away from the building when the tragedy struck and only learned what happened after a neighbor told her they “saw a body.”

Monday’s death comes after Brooklynite Jared Richardson was killed after a tree branch fell on him while he was sitting on a bench at the Reinaldo Salgado Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday.Richardson, who lived across the street from the park, was rushed to Kings County Hospital with severe head trauma but could not be saved , police sources said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman arrested after escaping from handcuffs at police precinct: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman was arrested again after she slipped out of her handcuffs and escaped from a Bronx precinct Wednesday, prompting a search, officials said. Christina Evans, 33, was initially arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection and taken to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street before she escaped at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gallo
Daily Voice

Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
PORT JERVIS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Hudson River#Tree#Accident#Allen Pavillion Hospital#The Post
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy