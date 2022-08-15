ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From St. Stanislaus to LSU, here’s a timeline of Myles Brennan’s football career

By Scott Watkins
Myles Brennan’s long career at LSU has reached its final chapter a bit earlier than expected. Brennan did not go to practice on Monday and Tigers coach Brian Kelly confirmed afterward that Brennan has decided to step away from football.

Brennan’s career in Baton Rouge had its ups and downs and was well-documented.

Here are a few things to know about the South Mississippi native.

High school star on the Gulf Coast

Hailing from Long Beach, Brennan was a standout quarterback in South Mississippi. He starred at St. Stanislaus for three seasons before graduating in 2017.

In those three years, Brennan threw for over 15,000 yards in just 42 games. He tossed 165 touchdowns to just 25 interceptions while leading his team to 34 wins and two state title game appearances.

He was a three-time Sun Herald Player of the Year winner.

Brennan was a four star recruit with nearly 20 offers to play Division I football by the time he was named 4A Mr. Football following his senior season. He even played in the 2017 Under Armour All-American game.

While some recruiting experts predicted Brennan would end up at Oklahoma State or Ole Miss, Brennan decided to sign with LSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5zYL_0hI9X8ng00
St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan is scheduled to officially visit LSU this weekend. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@sunherald.com file

A national champion

Brennan joined an elite few with a College Football Playoff national championship ring at the end of the 2019 season. The Tigers became the second school in the modern era with a 15-win campaign when Heisman winner Joe Burrow guided LSU to its first title since 2007.

Burrow’s recruitment in 2018 was an integral moment in Brennan’s ever-evolving battle to win the starting quarterback job . In the two season’s Burrow started, Brennan completed 28 passes for 418 yards.

Brennan would get his chance following the championship season after Burrow moved onto the NFL.

Opportunity cut short

Entering his fourth year in the program, Brennan finally got his chance to start in 2020. Facing a COVID-induced shortened 10-game all-SEC schedule, Brennan did make it to the halfway point before his season was cut short.

In the third start of his career, Brennan suffered an abdominal injury that ended his season. He made starts against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and his final one against Missouri.

Brennan threw for an impressive 1,112 yards and 13 touchdowns in those three games, but also threw six interceptions. LSU lost to both the Bulldogs and Tigers.

Ahead of the 2021 season, then-head coach Ed Orgeron named Max Johnson the starting quarterback. Johnson joined Danny Etling and Burrow as the third different quarterback Brennan would be the backup for in his career.

Near-transfer back home

Brennan reportedly came very close to transferring back to his home state following the 2021 season. He officially entered the transfer portal on November 1 looking for a new place to play.

Just a month later, it was reported that Southern Miss was heavily recruiting Brennan . The Golden Eagles were coming off a 3-9 season in which they ran out of quarterbacks to play.

Those hopes for a new quarterback in Hattiesburg were quickly snuffed out. Just over a week after the initial report, Brennan announced he would be withdrawing his name from the portal and playing for the newly hired Kelly at LSU.

NIL success

Though Brennan’s career on the field was a bit rocky, he did find success off of it. When the NCAA cleared the way for athletes to benefit from their own name, image and likeness (NIL), Brennan was a direct benefactor.

He signed NIL deals with several businesses in 2021, including a Ford dealership in Baton Rouge that netted him a brand new truck .

Brennan also worked with Raising Cane’s and Smoothie King, as well as with local restaurant Smalls Sliders in Baton Rouge and GameCoin .

