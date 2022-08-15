Read full article on original website
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
Fabolous Has Dave East & Meek Mill Join Him For NYC Takeover In Music Video Shoot
Fabolous was spotted in New York City filming a new music video with Dave East and Meek Mill on Monday (August 15). Footage of the NYC meet-up surfaced online, showing the three rappers on top of a parking garage looking out into the Big Apple skyline as they performed their verses on an unreleased song. Other footage shows Fab, East and Meek hanging out in the middle of Times Square as fans pulled up to get a look at the rap trio.
Cardi B Gets First Face Tattoo Days After Drake’s New Ink
Cardi B has got her first face tattoo after contemplating since January whether she should get it or done or not. Earlier this week, footage from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos and hairstylist Luis Santana showed the leader of the Bardi Gang getting a new red tat done on the left side of her jawline.
Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream
New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
Lloyd Banks Reflects On Vicious Mid-2000s Rap Beef With The LOX: ‘It Was A Beautiful Time’
Lloyd Banks linked up with Jadakiss on “Power Steering” off his latest album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, and it was business as usual for the two lyricists. It’s not their first time trading bars, as they collaborated several times in the past on tracks such as “Respect It” off Jadakiss’ 2012 mixtape Consignment, “Chosen Few” off Banks’ project V6: The Gift released that same year and more. However, Kiss and the PLK weren’t always on good terms due to the quarrel between G-Unit and The LOX in the mid-2000s.
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
600Breezy Denies King Von Warned Him NBA YoungBoy Was Going To 'Shoot The Crib Up'
600Breezy has denied that the late King Von once warned him about a threat made by NBA YoungBoy to shoot up his house. During a recent interview with VladTV, 600Breezy explained he wasn’t supposed to “like” YoungBoy because he was dating a woman YoungBoy “fucked with” shortly after he got out of jail.
NBA・
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
Trey Songz: Woman Claims She Was Offered $200K Bribe To Paint Singer As ‘Next R. Kelly’
Miami, FL – Trey Songz is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations, but one woman has come forward with claims she was offered a $200,000 to paint the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”. According to TMZ, Mariah Thielen testified in a recent court hearing she...
T.I. Confirms Chainsmokers Face Punch Story Did Actually Happen
T.I. has confirmed that he was involved in an altercation with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggert. The Atlanta rapper took to social media on Wednesday (August 17) to address Taggert’s story about Tip punching him in the face at a nightclub. “Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you...
Rick Ross Responds To Wingstop Violations, Admits ‘There Will Be Mistakes’ In Business
Rick Ross has responded to the $100,000 bill he received from The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations at five of his Wingstop restaurants. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (August 17) to admit he made a mistake with some of his businesses. The Miami native took full responsibility in true Rozay fashion as he sat behind a grand piano and delivered a motivational message to all the aspiring bosses.
Drake Flexes Iced-Out Watch & Ring After Breaking Long-Standing Beatles Record
Drake has celebrated his latest Billboard milestone by icing himself out in some new jewelry. The 6 God took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (August 16) to show off a shiny new Richard Millie watch and glamorous ring from famed jeweler Alex Moss. The ring, in particular, is quite...
Roddy Ricch Seemingly Responds To Lil Uzi Vert Roasting His Outfit
Roddy Ricch looks as if he might be taking shots at Lil Uzi Vert in response to the Generation Now rapper dissing some of his footwear. Roddy took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 18) to subliminally reply to Uzi while making the situation messier by appearing to drag Uzi’s girlfriend JT of City Girls into the mix.
Triller Responds To Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Lawsuit, Says Feud Is Not Over Verzuz
Triller has responded to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s $28 million lawsuit. In a statement obtained by TMZ, the video-sharing social networking company claimed the Verzuz co-founders have already collected over $50 million in cash and stock after selling them their idea. It also alleged Swizz and Timbo haven’t fulfilled a Verzuz quota, resulting in the dispute.
Lil Baby Steps Into Fashion With Launch Of His Own Clothing Brand
Lil Baby has stepped into the world of fashion and announced the launch of his own clothing brand. On Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta hitmaker took to Instagram to promote a few new pieces, showcasing a new fit courtesy of his One Million fashion line. The brand also announced on...
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
Drake Gives Lil Baby's New Single His Stamp Of Approval
Lil Baby has chosen the potential first single from his new album — and it boasts Drake’s stamp of approval. While jet-setting across the country on Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta rapper previewed an unreleased song on Instagram and hinted at it being the lead single from his upcoming project.
NFL・
YG Unveils New Album Title & Release Date
YG is ready to release his sixth studio album, and he’s getting fans excited for what’s the come after announcing the official title and release date. On Tuesday (August 16), the Compton native revealed his new album would be titled I Got Issues, a change from the original name, Pray For Me. To get fans even more amped for the album, YG is planning to drop it on September 30 via Def Jam Records. There’s no word on who’s featured or the length of the tracklist.
B.o.B Recalls Eminem's Reaction To André 3000's Flow During Studio Session
André 3000’s flow keeps even Eminem on his toes. In a recent interview with B High TV, B.o.B recalled Slim Shady’s reaction when he played him his “Play the Guitar” collaboration with the Outkast legend during a studio session. The song features a show-stealing guest...
The Alchemist Sold DJ Premier Weed Before He Was Famous: 'It Was A Bad Reputation'
The Alchemist has revealed one of his earliest interactions with DJ Premier was when he sold the legendary producer weed in New York. During a conversation with Closed Sessions, the Alfredo producer recalled a surreal moment he had when he smoked a blunt with Premier, adding that when Tony Touch reconnected the two producers a few years later, Premier remembered exactly who Alchemist was partially because of the strength of his kush.
