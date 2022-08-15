ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wcluradio.com

Bobby Ray Hayes

Bobby Ray Hayes, age 58, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was in the maintenance department at Fischbach USA Inc. in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed dirt car racing, his dogs, Mountain Dews, Marlboro cigarettes and sitting outside in the hot weather.
HARDYVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

James Albert Fisher

James Albert Fisher, 67, Auburn, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Radcliff. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Louise Houchens Fisher. Survivors include one sister Evelyn Birge of Glasgow; one brother Gary Fisher of Louisville; one step-sister, Becky Haynes of Youngstown, OH; five nieces and nephews: Lisa Poland (Harold), Donna Kinslow (Stanford), Bridget Clark (Richard), Rodney Birge (Lee Ann), and Greg Birge; several great nieces and great nephews.
AUBURN, KY
wcluradio.com

Eddie Herrington

Eddie Herrington, 68, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a mechanic, former co-owner and operator of Scottsville Paint and Body, an avid lover of drag racing and attended Scottsville First Methodist Church. He was a son of the late Joe D. Herrington and Joan Blankenship Herrington, who survives.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Oval (Thompson) Myers

Oval (Thompson) Myers, 91, of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Mt. Hermon, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 17th, at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Cassie Isabell (Williams) and Hugh Burton Thompson, and was the youngest of nine children. She was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church. Oval married Robert Myers who preceded her in death on October 20, 2008. Oval retried from HGP in Indiana and was a homemaker who raised a family of six children.
CASTALIAN SPRINGS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glasgow, KY
Obituaries
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wcluradio.com

John Hydash Jr

John Hydash Jr., age 46 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Edmonton, KY. John was born on September 23, 1975 in Phillipsburg, NJ to the late John Hydash. Sr. and Deanna Lobb Winn. He was an employee of Gingerich Construction. Survivors Include:. His Parents- Deanna...
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Entertain Glasgow announces return of ‘Groove and Glow’

GLASGOW — Entertain Glasgow announced this week that its second annual hot air balloon event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17. Groove and Glow is scheduled again to be hosted at Glasgow Municipal Airport’s Moore Field. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. Several activities for adults and kids, live music and food trucks will be a part of the event, according to a news release. There will be free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Charles York

Charles York of Corinth Ky. (formerly of Summer Shade) passed away August 16. 2022 in Lexington. Born October 9, 1954, he was a son of the late Homer Lee and Virginia Alline Romines York and he was a farmer. Survivors include one son Travis York, two sisters Margaret Kates and...
SUMMER SHADE, KY
wcluradio.com

Bobby Melton

Bobby Melton, age 74, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Kentucky. He was retired from Smurfit- Stone Container in Indiana. He was the son of the late Lloyd Melton and the late Grace Edwards Melton. He is...
HARDYVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Lee#Baptist#Norton
WBKO

Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. The pursuit went from Glasgow into Metcalfe County getting on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway. Officials were able to stop the car in Adair County. No injuries were reported, and a man and woman were...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

PHOTO: Glasgow native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville

PHILIPPINE SEA – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Milsten, from Glasgow, Ky., counts target hits during small arms training on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 8, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
GLASGOW, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wnky.com

Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Old Ford Garage on Main Street to be torn down

Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas told WJRS News that the old Ford Garage on Main Street in Russell Springs is expected to be torn down by a local businessman. The Russell Springs Council approved a motion last week in regard to some property behind the building. Here’s Mayor Thomas talking about the upcoming changes…
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

High school football begins Friday evening

GLASGOW – Most schools in Kentucky, including the Glasgow Scotties and Barren County Trojans, will kick off the 2022 football season Friday evening. The Glasgow Scotties will play the second of two games at the annual Don Franklin Auto Scottie Bowl at Glasgow High School’s Hank Royse Stadium. Kickoff for the first game is 5 p.m.
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Dept. of ABC expected to issue fines in local vaping sting

GLASGOW — Citations issued to employees of local vaping retailers last month were redirected last week from Barren District Court to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Glasgow Police conducted an undercover investigation July 11 to determine if certain stores sold to underage customers. An underage operative was...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy