Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Bobby Ray Hayes
Bobby Ray Hayes, age 58, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was in the maintenance department at Fischbach USA Inc. in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed dirt car racing, his dogs, Mountain Dews, Marlboro cigarettes and sitting outside in the hot weather.
wcluradio.com
James Albert Fisher
James Albert Fisher, 67, Auburn, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Radcliff. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Louise Houchens Fisher. Survivors include one sister Evelyn Birge of Glasgow; one brother Gary Fisher of Louisville; one step-sister, Becky Haynes of Youngstown, OH; five nieces and nephews: Lisa Poland (Harold), Donna Kinslow (Stanford), Bridget Clark (Richard), Rodney Birge (Lee Ann), and Greg Birge; several great nieces and great nephews.
wcluradio.com
Eddie Herrington
Eddie Herrington, 68, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a mechanic, former co-owner and operator of Scottsville Paint and Body, an avid lover of drag racing and attended Scottsville First Methodist Church. He was a son of the late Joe D. Herrington and Joan Blankenship Herrington, who survives.
wcluradio.com
Oval (Thompson) Myers
Oval (Thompson) Myers, 91, of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Mt. Hermon, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 17th, at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Cassie Isabell (Williams) and Hugh Burton Thompson, and was the youngest of nine children. She was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church. Oval married Robert Myers who preceded her in death on October 20, 2008. Oval retried from HGP in Indiana and was a homemaker who raised a family of six children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
John Hydash Jr
John Hydash Jr., age 46 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Edmonton, KY. John was born on September 23, 1975 in Phillipsburg, NJ to the late John Hydash. Sr. and Deanna Lobb Winn. He was an employee of Gingerich Construction. Survivors Include:. His Parents- Deanna...
wcluradio.com
Entertain Glasgow announces return of ‘Groove and Glow’
GLASGOW — Entertain Glasgow announced this week that its second annual hot air balloon event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17. Groove and Glow is scheduled again to be hosted at Glasgow Municipal Airport’s Moore Field. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. Several activities for adults and kids, live music and food trucks will be a part of the event, according to a news release. There will be free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk.
wcluradio.com
Charles York
Charles York of Corinth Ky. (formerly of Summer Shade) passed away August 16. 2022 in Lexington. Born October 9, 1954, he was a son of the late Homer Lee and Virginia Alline Romines York and he was a farmer. Survivors include one son Travis York, two sisters Margaret Kates and...
wcluradio.com
Bobby Melton
Bobby Melton, age 74, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Kentucky. He was retired from Smurfit- Stone Container in Indiana. He was the son of the late Lloyd Melton and the late Grace Edwards Melton. He is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. The pursuit went from Glasgow into Metcalfe County getting on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway. Officials were able to stop the car in Adair County. No injuries were reported, and a man and woman were...
wcluradio.com
PHOTO: Glasgow native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville
PHILIPPINE SEA – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Milsten, from Glasgow, Ky., counts target hits during small arms training on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 8, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
WBKO
Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
lakercountry.com
Old Ford Garage on Main Street to be torn down
Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas told WJRS News that the old Ford Garage on Main Street in Russell Springs is expected to be torn down by a local businessman. The Russell Springs Council approved a motion last week in regard to some property behind the building. Here’s Mayor Thomas talking about the upcoming changes…
wcluradio.com
High school football begins Friday evening
GLASGOW – Most schools in Kentucky, including the Glasgow Scotties and Barren County Trojans, will kick off the 2022 football season Friday evening. The Glasgow Scotties will play the second of two games at the annual Don Franklin Auto Scottie Bowl at Glasgow High School’s Hank Royse Stadium. Kickoff for the first game is 5 p.m.
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
wcluradio.com
Dept. of ABC expected to issue fines in local vaping sting
GLASGOW — Citations issued to employees of local vaping retailers last month were redirected last week from Barren District Court to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Glasgow Police conducted an undercover investigation July 11 to determine if certain stores sold to underage customers. An underage operative was...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies when eastbound vehicle travels into westbound lanes of WK Parkway
A Leitchfield man has been killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Thursday morning at approximately 8:20, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Chief Deputy Jarrod Mudd, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet responded to the crash near the 103-mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
wnky.com
BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
Comments / 0