Historic bridge in Comanche County available for adoption through TxDOT
The Texas Department of Transportation oversees a Historic Bridge Legacy Program to facilitate the adoption of historic bridges that outlive utility for vehicular service. All bridges available under this program are listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The bridges are owned by TxDOT, cities, or counties and merit special consideration of their potential for preservation in the community. The primary emphasis of the program is to find a new public use for the bridges, such as along a hike-and-bike trail or in a public park.
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Historical marker sought for grave of George Smith
The Brown County Historical Society has applied to the Texas Historical Commission for a Texas Historical Marker for the grave of George Smith. George Smith was one of the first Black men to move to Brown County. He was born into slavery in Virginia, around 1847. In 1861 he escaped slavery and fled to Washington, D.C., where he lived during the Civil War, helping the U.S. Army to dig protective trenches around the capital city.
Barbara Worley, 85, Brownwood
Barbara Worley passed peacefully on August 15, 2022, at the age of 85, in Brownwood, Texas, her home for more than 40 years. She was the most gracious mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Barbara was the second oldest of five, born in Lebanon, Missouri on July 4th, 1937, and lovingly...
Brown County Humane Society announces “Clear the Shelter” day on Aug. 27th
The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday August 27, 2022 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet microchipping is FREE during...
Comanche County murder trial to begin August 22
According to the website of the Comanche Chief newspaper, Monday, August 22 will mark the first day of the Capital Murder trial of 22-year-old Brendan Jenkins who is accused of murdering three Comanche County residents in 2020. On July 25, 2020, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home...
COVID cases still in triple digits in latest county report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 119 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 119 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 102 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 45 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
Brown County Sheriff’s Log
On Monday, Aug. 15, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of fraud. The complainant advised two acquaintances of her elderly father had fraudulently opened several credit card accounts in her father’s name. A report was made. On Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:27 p.m., Sgt Jayson Bastardo was...
July Grand Jury Indictments for Brown County
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 33 true bills against 29 persons. Jorge Mejia Barrientos: Possession of a controlled substance. Marcus Shawn Bradley: Assault family violence – enhanced. James Vantine: Deadly conduct. Christin Marie Simmons: Possession of a controlled substance – drug free zone.
Jeanene Myers
Jeanene Myers, 76, of Early, Texas passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 5 -7 PM, Sunday, August 21, 2022. Funeral service will be Monday, August 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Heartland Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Vehicle vs. building accident reported on 4th Street
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building near a display of...
Ryan Lee Hopkins, 18, of Cross Plains
Ryan Lee Hopkins (Hop), 18 years of age, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend went to be with our Lord and Savior, Monday, August 8, 2022, at John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas surrounded by his loved ones. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. We were blessed with the time that we had together.
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
Lions dominate Lampasas in live quarter of scrimmage
LAMPASAS – “If we score 28 points a quarter, we’re going to be pretty successful.”. Those were the words of Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett following the Lions’ second and final scrimmage of the preseason Thursday night against the Lampasas Badgers. After an admittedly slow...
Lemonade Day ‘Most Creative Stand’ award presented
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
Early traffic stop results in arrests of two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted information on the following arrests on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Early Blvd. for a traffic violation. During the contact with the driver, Cynthia Darlene Webb, officers obtained permission to search the vehicle. The driver and passenger, Jerry Don Wallace, exited the vehicle and requested to get 2 puppies from the vehicle. While getting their puppies both attempted to conceal and remove a bag that could have been used to hide a weapon in.
Danny Castillo, 54, Brady
Funeral services for Danny Castillo, 54, of Brady, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
Early police arrest two on multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
