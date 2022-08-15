Read full article on original website
Related
gcsu.edu
Wellness and Recreation Center
Join us for Recfest on 8/20 from 10am-2pm @ GC Wellness and Recreation Center. Join us for Recfest on 8/20 from 10am-2pm @ GC Wellness and Recreation Center. Notice: Wellness and Recreation Center will be closed on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Announcement Monday, June 27, 2022. Wellness and Recreation Center...
gcsu.edu
Rescheduled: Block Party/Bobcat Marketplace
Are you excited to meet the incoming class and share information about your organization or your department? You have an opportunity to do so at the rescheduled Block Party and Bobcat Marketplace! The event will be held from 7-9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24. Marketplace Check-in will start at 6 p.m. Please plan for representatives of your organization to stay until the end. Each organization will be limited to only 2 representatives. The Marketplace will be held along Greene Street in front of the residence halls.
gcsu.edu
News You Can Use: GDOT to detour portions of 441 Bypass next week
The Georgia Department of Transportation will detour a portion of the 441 Bypass in Milledgeville next week. GDOT is detouring traffic to allow Norfolk Southern to conduct maintenance operations on the railroad crossing at Camp Creek on the 441 Bypass. The closure will take place all day, Tuesday, August 23 and Wednesday, August 24. The repair work will effectively prohibit travel between Allen Memorial Drive and Irwinton Road/Gordon Highway on the 441 Bypass during those days.
Comments / 0