Part of Atherton Street will close both ways next week as part of roadway project

Another season, another time for Atherton Street roadwork.

From next Monday through Aug. 28, Atherton Street — between College and Beaver avenues — will be closed “ round-the-clock ” in both directions, forcing motorists to take a number of detours and likely causing significant traffic congestion in State College. The same holds true from Aug. 29 through Sept. 6 except, in the latter case, the Beaver Avenue intersection will remain open.

The roadwork is part of a two-plus year, $30.7 million project by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that seeks to improve the drainage network, roadway, concrete curbing, traffic signals and pedestrian crossings on Atherton Street, between Curtin Road to just beyond Westerly Parkway. The upcoming Atherton closures are a result of upgrades to the sewer system.

Here are the official detours, although locals can obviously choose alternate routes:

Atherton Street Detour : Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard).

: Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard). Beaver Avenue Detour : Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26.

: Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26. Atherton Street Eastbound Detour : North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street.

: North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street. Atherton Street Westbound Detour : South Atherton Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to High Street, High Street to East College Avenue, East College Avenue to North Atherton Street.

Various pedestrian detours will also be implemented while contractor HRI Inc. performs the work. Although the primary crossing point will be at the intersections of Atherton/College and Atherton/Beaver, the pedestrian detours will be adjusted as needed.

According to PennDOT, it’s also possible that HRI Inc. will work on Labor Day.

Weekly updates and more information can be found at penndot.gov/AthertonStreet . Drivers can also visit 511PA.com to check current roadway conditions.

The latest Atherton project is expected to be completed by fall 2024.