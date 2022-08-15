ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Part of Atherton Street will close both ways next week as part of roadway project

By Josh Moyer
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Another season, another time for Atherton Street roadwork.

From next Monday through Aug. 28, Atherton Street — between College and Beaver avenues — will be closed “ round-the-clock ” in both directions, forcing motorists to take a number of detours and likely causing significant traffic congestion in State College. The same holds true from Aug. 29 through Sept. 6 except, in the latter case, the Beaver Avenue intersection will remain open.

The roadwork is part of a two-plus year, $30.7 million project by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that seeks to improve the drainage network, roadway, concrete curbing, traffic signals and pedestrian crossings on Atherton Street, between Curtin Road to just beyond Westerly Parkway. The upcoming Atherton closures are a result of upgrades to the sewer system.

Here are the official detours, although locals can obviously choose alternate routes:

  • Atherton Street Detour : Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard).
  • Beaver Avenue Detour : Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26.
  • Atherton Street Eastbound Detour : North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street.
  • Atherton Street Westbound Detour : South Atherton Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to High Street, High Street to East College Avenue, East College Avenue to North Atherton Street.

Various pedestrian detours will also be implemented while contractor HRI Inc. performs the work. Although the primary crossing point will be at the intersections of Atherton/College and Atherton/Beaver, the pedestrian detours will be adjusted as needed.

According to PennDOT, it’s also possible that HRI Inc. will work on Labor Day.

Weekly updates and more information can be found at penndot.gov/AthertonStreet . Drivers can also visit 511PA.com to check current roadway conditions.

The latest Atherton project is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic: What to expect as State College prepares for PSU move-in

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As another semester is nearing at Penn State University, State College is bracing for the large number of new and returning students to campus. The State College Police Department issued a high traffic alert Wednesday warning residents of traffic delays and lane restrictions on area roadways during the move-in which […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Construction to cause delays on Route 322 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday, August 16 that its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg will begin this week. On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 the roadwork will begin. The project enhances safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic pattern to switch on Route 22 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday, August 17 that traffic patterns will switch during the rehabilitation project on Route 22. The switch will happen on Wednesday, August 24. The rehabilitation project included several interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County. On Wednesday, the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Portion of Rt. 764 reopens after two vehicle crash in Altoona

UPDATE: ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 764 has reopened to traffic after temporarily closing for a two vehicle crash. ORIGINAL STORY — A section of roadway is closed in Altoona after a crash Wednesday morning. Two vehicles crashed on Route 764 southbound and one person has been transported from the scene, according […]
ALTOONA, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg landmark business closing its doors by end of summer

Lewisburg, Pa. — After more than 30 years of serving the Lewisburg area, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez announced Wednesday on Facebook that the business will soon close permanently. In the post, the owners explained that they "have met a challenge that we cannot overcome. We have always believed that we wanted to make great product that was affordable for our customers. With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Stalemate: funding the Walker Township Fire Company

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “When somebody dials 911, they’re having the worst day of their life potentially,” Chris Harter, president of the Walker Township Fire Company said. “It would be a shame if we’re not able to get there to help them because of finances.”  Harter said this is the reality the fire company […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Destination PA: A trip to the World Famous Horseshoe Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The World Famous Horseshoe Curve is a must see attraction for anyone, especially if you’re a train lover. The National Historic Landmark is located in Altoona and was considered revolutionary for the time. “They basically made it so you could travel from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh in a day,” Andrew Brumbaugh, the […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
HARRISBURG, PA
