businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
stpetecatalyst.com
Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company
Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
floridaescape.com
The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida
If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date
Just west of Tampa sits the quaint little beach town of Dunedin. The historic, walkable...
restaurantclicks.com
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
995qyk.com
Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video
This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
Beach Beacon
Forward Pinellas boss: Data doesn’t show E-bikes as Pinellas Trail problem
CLEARWATER — More than 2 million people share the 67-mile Pinellas Trail each year, and it’s not unusual to get some complaints from those who use it. However, the rising popularity of E-bicycles has resulted in an increase in grievances. Paul Cozzie, Parks & Conservation Resources director, presented...
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Low-cost programming helps Tampa seniors beat inflation isolation
The president's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act comes as experts warn that inflation is leading to isolation for many seniors.
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
mynews13.com
Affording a car is getting more expensive in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A new report out by AAA Motor Club shows for the first time ever, Tampa Bay residents are paying on average, more than $10,000 a year to drive and maintain a vehicle. The spiked price is due in part to higher fuel and repair prices. What...
cltampa.com
Months after getting 'Bar Rescued,' Ybor restaurant The Loft will close this weekend
A Tampa restaurant featured in the most recent season of 'Bar Rescue' will permanently close this week. The closure of Ybor City’s The Loft, previously known as Cerealholic Cafe and Bar, comes just a few short months after host Jon Taffer “shut it down.”. “Our time in this...
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
