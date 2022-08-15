ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company

Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridaescape.com

The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida

If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
DUNEDIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Valrico, FL
Ruskin, FL
Business
City
Ruskin, FL
State
Florida State
City
Riverview, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park

DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022

I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Mac And Cheese#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tripadvisor#Tnt Termite#Florida Termite Exam
995qyk.com

Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video

This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Travel
mynews13.com

Affording a car is getting more expensive in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report out by AAA Motor Club shows for the first time ever, Tampa Bay residents are paying on average, more than $10,000 a year to drive and maintain a vehicle. The spiked price is due in part to higher fuel and repair prices. What...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy