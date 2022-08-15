Oval (Thompson) Myers, 91, of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Mt. Hermon, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 17th, at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Cassie Isabell (Williams) and Hugh Burton Thompson, and was the youngest of nine children. She was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church. Oval married Robert Myers who preceded her in death on October 20, 2008. Oval retried from HGP in Indiana and was a homemaker who raised a family of six children.

CASTALIAN SPRINGS, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO