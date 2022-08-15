Read full article on original website
Oval (Thompson) Myers
Oval (Thompson) Myers, 91, of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Mt. Hermon, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 17th, at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Cassie Isabell (Williams) and Hugh Burton Thompson, and was the youngest of nine children. She was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church. Oval married Robert Myers who preceded her in death on October 20, 2008. Oval retried from HGP in Indiana and was a homemaker who raised a family of six children.
Eddie Herrington
Eddie Herrington, 68, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a mechanic, former co-owner and operator of Scottsville Paint and Body, an avid lover of drag racing and attended Scottsville First Methodist Church. He was a son of the late Joe D. Herrington and Joan Blankenship Herrington, who survives.
Gordon Rountree
Gordon Rountree, age 74, of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on February 21, 1948 to the late Thomas Morton and Lula Mae Rasdall Rountree. He was married to his wife Kay Ingram Rountree, who survives.
Ricky G. House
Ricky G. House, 58 of Beaver Dam, KY died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the UK Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Greenville G. House and Ethel Marie Graham House Lewis. Ricky was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Thomas Lewis and Johnny Lewis; seven sisters, Virginia Stiles, Lois Evelyn Norris, Elizabeth Graham, Thelma Meredith, Mary Jensie House, Marilyn Stinson and Peggy Wentworth. He was a truck driver.
Bobby Melton
Bobby Melton, age 74, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Kentucky. He was retired from Smurfit- Stone Container in Indiana. He was the son of the late Lloyd Melton and the late Grace Edwards Melton. He is...
Bobby Ray Hayes
Bobby Ray Hayes, age 58, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was in the maintenance department at Fischbach USA Inc. in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed dirt car racing, his dogs, Mountain Dews, Marlboro cigarettes and sitting outside in the hot weather.
Charles E. Berry
Charles E. Berry, 77, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, KY Apparel, Bryant Lumber Company and Marvin Wood Lumber Company and member of Abounding Grace Ministries where he drove the church bus. He was a son of the late Clyde Estil Berry and Lois Adell Medley Berry and husband of the late Stella Louise Farley Berry.
Gary Dale Bush
Gary Dale Bush, 69 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab. The Warren County native was a son of the late Murl Bush and Martha Jacquetta Gott Bush. He is preceded in death by two children, Billy Peerce and Lynn Peerce. He was a former Warren County Deputy Sheriff and a farmer. He was a member of Mt Zion Church of Christ.
Christopher Douglas Tanner
Christopher Douglas Tanner age 46 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16 at his home. He was a maintenance technician and a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a brother Billy John Tabb. Christopher is survived by his daughter Kylie Tanner; step-son Hunter Vititow;...
James Albert Fisher
James Albert Fisher, 67, Auburn, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Radcliff. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Louise Houchens Fisher. Survivors include one sister Evelyn Birge of Glasgow; one brother Gary Fisher of Louisville; one step-sister, Becky Haynes of Youngstown, OH; five nieces and nephews: Lisa Poland (Harold), Donna Kinslow (Stanford), Bridget Clark (Richard), Rodney Birge (Lee Ann), and Greg Birge; several great nieces and great nephews.
Charles York
Charles York of Corinth Ky. (formerly of Summer Shade) passed away August 16. 2022 in Lexington. Born October 9, 1954, he was a son of the late Homer Lee and Virginia Alline Romines York and he was a farmer. Survivors include one son Travis York, two sisters Margaret Kates and...
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 8, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
PHOTO: Glasgow native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville
PHILIPPINE SEA – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Milsten, from Glasgow, Ky., counts target hits during small arms training on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is...
Entertain Glasgow announces return of ‘Groove and Glow’
GLASGOW — Entertain Glasgow announced this week that its second annual hot air balloon event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17. Groove and Glow is scheduled again to be hosted at Glasgow Municipal Airport’s Moore Field. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. Several activities for adults and kids, live music and food trucks will be a part of the event, according to a news release. There will be free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk.
High school football begins Friday evening
GLASGOW – Most schools in Kentucky, including the Glasgow Scotties and Barren County Trojans, will kick off the 2022 football season Friday evening. The Glasgow Scotties will play the second of two games at the annual Don Franklin Auto Scottie Bowl at Glasgow High School’s Hank Royse Stadium. Kickoff for the first game is 5 p.m.
Barren man arrested after drugs found in car
CAVE CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he had fentanyl-laced methamphetamine inside his vehicle. Lawrence T. Carter, 49, was allegedly driving a vehicle along Old Munfordville Road. Police conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle. Officers located the methamphetamine and a handgun. Carter was...
Dept. of ABC expected to issue fines in local vaping sting
GLASGOW — Citations issued to employees of local vaping retailers last month were redirected last week from Barren District Court to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Glasgow Police conducted an undercover investigation July 11 to determine if certain stores sold to underage customers. An underage operative was...
