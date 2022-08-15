Last week, officers with the Chanute Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Sycamore and Santa Fe after an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old James Waggoner of Fredonia, for allegedly driving while suspended for 3rd or more times, illegal display of license plate, operating an uninsured vehicle, and improper turn signal. After a short foot pursuit, 21-year-old Ian Faller of Chanute was arrested for alleged interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The completed reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.

CHANUTE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO