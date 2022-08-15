ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIBW

Osage City man arrested for drugs after traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop near Osage County led to the location of narcotics which sent an Osage City man to jail on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, just before 4:30 p.m. Shane Dieker, 45, of Osage City, was pulled over by deputies at 229th and US-56 Highway, near Osage City. During the stop, narcotics were located in Decker’s vehicle.
OSAGE CITY, KS
WIBW

Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking into an occupied apartment. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. with reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, it...
TOPEKA, KS
sentineltimes.com

Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022

Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Reported robbery leads to vehicle puruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
TOPEKA, KS
kggfradio.com

Traffic Stop Results In Foot Chase & Alleged Meth User

Last week, officers with the Chanute Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Sycamore and Santa Fe after an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old James Waggoner of Fredonia, for allegedly driving while suspended for 3rd or more times, illegal display of license plate, operating an uninsured vehicle, and improper turn signal. After a short foot pursuit, 21-year-old Ian Faller of Chanute was arrested for alleged interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The completed reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
CHANUTE, KS
kttn.com

Kansas man indicted in Missouri for fentanyl trafficking

A Pittsburg, Kansas, man who led Kansas authorities on a motorcycle chase before being apprehended in Missouri has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute. Justin T. Lapping, 47, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug....
PITTSBURG, KS
WIBW

Topeka man already arrested for burglary attempts to run, gives fake name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who was arrested after multiple burglaries attempted to run from officers after they had already arrested him and gave them a false name. Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officials were called to the 400 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of a home burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gunshot victim taken to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18. The incident...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley. Officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
TOPEKA, KS
kggfradio.com

Arrest is Made After Explosion in Parsons

An arrest is made after a bomb goes off in Parsons. At around 5:00am yesterday morning, an individual set off an improvised explosive device in a dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. Labette County Sheriff's officers watched surveillance video and observed a white male placing the device in the dumpster.
PARSONS, KS
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS

