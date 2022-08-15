YIMBY Shares Landscape Renderings for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s New Patient Tower in University City, West Philadelphia

Read full article on original website
Permits Issued for 3838-52 Pechin Street in Manayunk, Northwest Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, 15-unit apartment building at 3838-52 Pechin Street in Manayunk, Northwest Philadelphia. The development will replace an overgrown lot at a hilltop site at the east side of the block between Ridge Avenue and Hermit Street. Designed by 3GHC Architects and Ruggiero Plante Land Design, the project will span 11,790 square feet and will feature parking for six vehicles. Permits list 2nd Story Renovations as the contractor and a construction cost of $2 million.
Partial Permits Issued for 6808 Ridge Avenue In Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia
A zoning permit for lot line relocation has been issued for a five-story, 80-unit mixed-use development planned at 6808 Ridge Avenue (aka 6808-16 Ridge Avenue) in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. The project will replace a pair of three-story mixed-use rowhouses on the west side of the block between Parker and Paoli avenues. Designed by Ingram Sageser Architects, the building will span 77,780 square feet and feature commercial space on the ground floor, as well as parking for 24 cars and 27 bicycles.
