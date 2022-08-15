YIMBY Shares Landscape Renderings for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s New Patient Tower in University City, West Philadelphia

Permits Issued for 3838-52 Pechin Street in Manayunk, Northwest Philadelphia. Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, 15-unit apartment building at 3838-52 Pechin Street in Manayunk, Northwest Philadelphia. The development will replace an overgrown lot at a hilltop site at the east side of the block between Ridge Avenue and Hermit Street. Designed by 3GHC Architects and Ruggiero Plante Land Design, the project will span 11,790 square feet and will feature parking for six vehicles. Permits list 2nd Story Renovations as the contractor and a construction cost of $2 million.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO