The Georgia Department of Transportation will detour a portion of the 441 Bypass in Milledgeville next week. GDOT is detouring traffic to allow Norfolk Southern to conduct maintenance operations on the railroad crossing at Camp Creek on the 441 Bypass. The closure will take place all day, Tuesday, August 23 and Wednesday, August 24. The repair work will effectively prohibit travel between Allen Memorial Drive and Irwinton Road/Gordon Highway on the 441 Bypass during those days.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO