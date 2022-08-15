Explore the great outdoors without the hassle at these luxe New England campgrounds. Sadly, we are nearing the end of summer here in Boston. However, there is still plenty of time to have a big summer adventure, even if that adventure is not that far from home. Glamping is a fun way to get the excitement of camping out in the wilderness, with pretty much none of the hassle! Everything is there waiting for you, your tent, you bed, your campfire, all you need to bring is a little sense of wonder and you are in for a fin time. We’ve rounded up the best places to go glamping near Boston. While we recommend getting out into the great outdoors at least once this summer, if you want the comfort of sleeping in your own bed after a day out and about check out our list of the best day trips from Boston or the best things to do in Boston this summer.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO