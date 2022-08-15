Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
WATCH: Worcester's Crompton Skate Park in Action
WORCESTER - The sound of wheels running across pavement filled the air as local skate enthusiasts enjoyed the new Crompton Skate Park on the corner of Quinsigamond Avenue and Endicott Street in Worcester. WATCH BELOW: Crompton Skate Park Getting Early Use. The $2 million skate park has been under construction...
Weekend Traffic Advisory: Streets Closed for Latin American Festival in Worcester
WORCESTER - Residents can expect traffic delays in downtown Worcester on Saturday with several streets closed for the 2022 Latin American Festival. The Worcester Police Department will implement intermittent traffic control on Aug. 20 and is advising drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be considerate of others while traveling downtown. Streets...
Worcester Beaches, Crompton Park Pool Close for Summer on Sunday Night
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's beaches and pool will close for the summer on Sunday night. The pool at Crompton Park and all the city beaches – Bell Pond, Indian Lake, John J. Binienda Memorial Beach at Coes Pond, and Shore Park - will close for the season after 7 PM on Aug. 21.
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model
Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
Time Out Global
3 best places to go glamping near Boston
Explore the great outdoors without the hassle at these luxe New England campgrounds. Sadly, we are nearing the end of summer here in Boston. However, there is still plenty of time to have a big summer adventure, even if that adventure is not that far from home. Glamping is a fun way to get the excitement of camping out in the wilderness, with pretty much none of the hassle! Everything is there waiting for you, your tent, you bed, your campfire, all you need to bring is a little sense of wonder and you are in for a fin time. We’ve rounded up the best places to go glamping near Boston. While we recommend getting out into the great outdoors at least once this summer, if you want the comfort of sleeping in your own bed after a day out and about check out our list of the best day trips from Boston or the best things to do in Boston this summer.
Middleboro Playing In Little League World Series For First Time In 13 Years
A team from Massachusetts is playing in the Little League World Series for the first time in 13 years and there are several places you can watch the monumental game. Middleboro Little League’s U12 All-Stars advanced to the LLWS after defeating Maine in the New England Regionals championship last week, Boston25 reports. The last team to do this was Peabody in 2009, the outlet continues.
WCVB
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
Time Out Global
5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston
While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
Public Meeting Next Week for Lake Avenue Sewer Pumping Station Update
WORCESTER - Lake Quinsigamond area residents are invited to a public meeting on Aug. 23 for an update on the sewer pumping station on Lake Avenue. The pumping station at 83 Lake Ave. failed during the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2022, after a pipe leak flooded the dry well, causing the system’s pumps to stop and releasing about 5.75 million gallons of untreated wastewater into Lake Quinsigamond over 36 hours.
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
Here’s How to Win Tickets to Night of Fire at New England Dragway
This fan-favorite event takes place Saturday, August 27, 2022, at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire, and we've got tickets to give away. It all goes down starting at 5 p.m. and will feature Alcohol Funny Cars, Alcohol Dragsters, Nitro Injected Dragsters, Jet Funny Cars, Jet Dragsters, Wheelstanders and so many more.
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
baystateparent.com
September Adventures: 20 Family Fun Things to do This Month
Spanning the 72 acres of Franklin Park Zoo, Boston Lights features more than 55 large scale displays of hundreds of colorful lanterns. As guests stroll the zoo, they will see luminous scenes from the rainforest, whimsical ocean displays with creatures of the deep, glowing corridors of lotus and bamboo, traditional Asian lanterns and a stunning 66 foot long rose corridor. New this year is a colossal 82-foot-long octopus tunnel with eyes that open and tentacles that change color. zoonewengland.org.
Car crashes into Weymouth variety store
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police. Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store. The man...
Middleboro falls in Little League World Series opener
In their first game of the tournament, a team from Middleboro, MA lost 5-3 against Tennessee. The World Series will run 12 days to determine the best little league team in the world.
Valley Breeze
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond
BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
