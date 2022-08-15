ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Music with Moab as the stunning backdrop

By Deena Manzanares
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

The Moab Music Festival kicks off on August 22, and runs through September 16th! There’s nothing like hearing the talents of world-renowned musicians echoing through special spots of Moab, just ripe for the acoustics!

We chat with the incredibly talented and kind trio of Time For Three . Ranaan Meyer, Nicholas “Nick” Kendall, and Charles Yang describe the one-of-a-kind experience for us, and we can’t wait to see them in action!

Hop online for tickets and details: moabmusicfest.org/calendar

