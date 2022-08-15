‘Very scary’: Neighbors take cover as shots are fired at police in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a frightening turn of events for neighbors in East Nashville as shots were fired from a residence on South 10th Street.

Antwan Palmer, 42, now faces aggravated assault charges. The turn of events unfolded late Sunday night and continued into the early morning hours.

Several neighbors told News 2 they hit the ground, taking cover as shots were fired from inside the home.

Metro police say four officers had to take cover from the gunfire. One officer was left with a raised red area on his leg, which police believe may have been from a ricochet.

Neighbors are still in disbelief, yet thankful no one was seriously injured.

“It’s kids in the area so we were very afraid of what was going on, you putting everyone in harm’s way,” Quintin Couch told News 2.

He heard several gunshots. Unsure if it was fireworks, Couch said he stepped outside.

“I came out here and he was like, ‘go in, go in’ and that’s what really like startled me. I was shocked, I was actually shocked. I hit the ground on my balcony and then when I really noticed what was going on I went back in.”

The gunfire came from his neighbor’s house where he says Palmer lives with his grandmother.

“He’s nice, Antwan is nice as gold he really is, but when he starts drinking he’s a totally different person,” explained Dixie Landers who lives next door.

Palmer later admitted to firing shots toward officers from inside the home, according to police.

On Monday, windows on the South 10th Street residence could be seen riddled with bullet holes. Hanging in one of the shattered windows a sign reads “No trespassing violators will be shot and survivors shot again.”

“That’s scary. That’s very, very scary,” Couch shook his head.

Investigators were back on the scene Monday afternoon outside of the residence.

Palmer faces four counts of aggravated assault. Officers recovered a revolver and a shotgun from inside the residence that they say resembled an AR-15.

