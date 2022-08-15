ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Very scary’: Neighbors take cover as shots are fired at police in East Nashville

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgdQv_0hI9TZjK00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a frightening turn of events for neighbors in East Nashville as shots were fired from a residence on South 10th Street.

Antwan Palmer, 42, now faces aggravated assault charges. The turn of events unfolded late Sunday night and continued into the early morning hours.

Several neighbors told News 2 they hit the ground, taking cover as shots were fired from inside the home.

Man charged after firing shots at officers from inside East Nashville home

Metro police say four officers had to take cover from the gunfire. One officer was left with a raised red area on his leg, which police believe may have been from a ricochet.

Neighbors are still in disbelief, yet thankful no one was seriously injured.

“It’s kids in the area so we were very afraid of what was going on, you putting everyone in harm’s way,” Quintin Couch told News 2.

He heard several gunshots. Unsure if it was fireworks, Couch said he stepped outside.

“I came out here and he was like, ‘go in, go in’ and that’s what really like startled me. I was shocked, I was actually shocked. I hit the ground on my balcony and then when I really noticed what was going on I went back in.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The gunfire came from his neighbor’s house where he says Palmer lives with his grandmother.

“He’s nice, Antwan is nice as gold he really is, but when he starts drinking he’s a totally different person,” explained Dixie Landers who lives next door.

Palmer later admitted to firing shots toward officers from inside the home, according to police.

On Monday, windows on the South 10th Street residence could be seen riddled with bullet holes. Hanging in one of the shattered windows a sign reads “No trespassing violators will be shot and survivors shot again.”

“That’s scary. That’s very, very scary,” Couch shook his head.

Investigators were back on the scene Monday afternoon outside of the residence.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Palmer faces four counts of aggravated assault. Officers recovered a revolver and a shotgun from inside the residence that they say resembled an AR-15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

Jeremy Cartwright
3d ago

Lol it’s east Nashville been like that just because you put up A few fancy condos don’t make it Brentwood 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Police#Shotgun#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy