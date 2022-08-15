ST. PETERSBURG — When Manuel Margot crashed into the rightfield wall on June 20, his season appeared to be over. But what looked to be an ACL injury that would require major right knee surgery turned out to be a less-severe patellar tendon strain. And through Margot’s hard work and handling by the Rays athletic training and rehab staff, he returned to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Royals, batting third and playing in right.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO