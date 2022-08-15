ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

nbc15.com

Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man found dead after crash in Iowa County

ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead Thursday after authorities say his vehicle crashed in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 3:20 p.m. for a crash near County Road K and Knight Hollow Road in Arena. Officials believe the driver, identified as Ralph Reeson,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police search for car linked to crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair. According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11...
JANESVILLE, WI
WISN

Deadly accident, dump truck rolls over coupe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash on I-43 at 27th Street. The sheriff's office says the crash happened between a coupe and a dump truck. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-18-22 fdl man seriously injured in car vs bike crash

A Fond du Lac man was seriously injured in a car versus bicycle accident in Fond du Lac. Police say shortly after 9am Thursday a bicyclist was attempting to cross Martin Avenue at Reinhardt Court when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 69 year old Fond du Lac man. The 21 year old bicyclist was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with head injuries. He was wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Inmate sentenced for assaulting Dodge Co. correctional officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An incarcerated inmate was sentenced to a total of eight years for battery by a prisoner Thursday after assaulting a Dodge Co. correctional officer in 2019. The Waupun Correctional inmate, Timmy Johnson, assaulted the officer in June of 2019 after Johnson attempted to hide medication that...
WAUPUN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court

MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping. Anderson faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man charged in Fitchburg shooting to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident. Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.
FITCHBURG, WI
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call

Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
ARENA, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at his roommate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firing a gun at his roommate during an argument was arrested Monday evening in Stoughton, police reported. The Stoughton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. South Street for reports of two roommates having an argument.
STOUGHTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

