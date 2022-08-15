Read full article on original website
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E Preston
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
Man killed in crash on I-43, freeway reopens after 6+ hours
A full freeway closure was underway Thursday on I-43 eastbound at 27th Street after a 74-year-old man died in a crash, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).
nbc15.com
Man found dead after crash in Iowa County
ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead Thursday after authorities say his vehicle crashed in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 3:20 p.m. for a crash near County Road K and Knight Hollow Road in Arena. Officials believe the driver, identified as Ralph Reeson,...
nbc15.com
Janesville police search for car linked to crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair. According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11...
WISN
Deadly accident, dump truck rolls over coupe
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash on I-43 at 27th Street. The sheriff's office says the crash happened between a coupe and a dump truck. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
radioplusinfo.com
8-18-22 fdl man seriously injured in car vs bike crash
A Fond du Lac man was seriously injured in a car versus bicycle accident in Fond du Lac. Police say shortly after 9am Thursday a bicyclist was attempting to cross Martin Avenue at Reinhardt Court when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 69 year old Fond du Lac man. The 21 year old bicyclist was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with head injuries. He was wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation.
nbc15.com
Inmate sentenced for assaulting Dodge Co. correctional officer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An incarcerated inmate was sentenced to a total of eight years for battery by a prisoner Thursday after assaulting a Dodge Co. correctional officer in 2019. The Waupun Correctional inmate, Timmy Johnson, assaulted the officer in June of 2019 after Johnson attempted to hide medication that...
Driver arrested for OWI after Troopers respond to fight on I-39/90
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a person from Janesville was arrested after a fight on Interstate 39/90 Tuesday afternoon.
CBS 58
Burlington woman killed in collision with box truck in Village of Rochester
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman has died following a crash in the Village of Rochester. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities responded to the scene for a two-vehicle accident involving one vehicle that rolled over on...
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold 12th annual K9 golf outing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit is holding it’s 12th annual K9 golf outing!. Supporters of the K9 units will hit the greens on Sept. 9 at the Beaver Dam Country Club. The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office said last year’s event was a...
Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court
MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping. Anderson faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Man charged in Fitchburg shooting to stand trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident. Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
nbc15.com
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
x1071.com
Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call
Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at his roommate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firing a gun at his roommate during an argument was arrested Monday evening in Stoughton, police reported. The Stoughton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. South Street for reports of two roommates having an argument.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Man hurt in downtown shooting early Thursday morning
MADISON, Wis. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in downtown Madison overnight Thursday. Police got a call about gunshots around 1 a.m. from the 700 block of East Main Street and found the man injured there. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No suspects are in custody as of...
