Dayton, OH

Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago

DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday.

Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m.

In one 911 call obtained through a public records request, the caller tells dispatchers “someone needs an ambulance now” and they continually asked the dispatcher to please hurry.

In another 911 call a neighbor tells dispatchers “all they can hear is screaming” coming from the house and while they can’t see what is happening they said it sounded like someone was hurt.

When crews arrived on scene they found one man with a stab wound to the chest, Major Brian Johns commander of the investigations unit at Dayton Police Department said.

Johns said the victim, identified by Montgomery County Coroner’s office as Samuel Osborne, 40, of Springboro, later died at the hospital.

The suspect, who Johns said was 21 years old, was still on the scene when police arrived and arrested.

In an incident report, Eric Bridges is identified as the man arrested on the scene. Police have not named Bridges publicly as the suspect.

Bridges, 21, is booked at Montgomery County Jail on a murder a charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGkxk_0hI9SsGo00
Eric Bridges (Montgomery County Jail)

Johns said while police do not know what exactly the argument was over, police believe that the victim was visiting Bridge’s mother who lived at the house on Chelsea Avenue.

Johns said police are aware of ongoing arguments about the victim visiting Bridge’s mother.

Bridges next court date is set for Aug. 16.

