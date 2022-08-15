Read full article on original website
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area
A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Cowher Reveals His Theory On Bill Belichick's Decision
The New England Patriots coaching staff took a big blow when Josh McDaniels left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That created a void at offensive coordinator which led to Belichick making an interesting choice for that role. He didn't hire a true offensive coordinator and instead announced that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would be co-leading the unit.
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Justin Herbert is out of excuses after Chargers’ massive Derwin James deal
The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2018 and have only made it twice since 2010. Drafting quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020 will likely change that soon, but after signing safety Derwin James to an extension that will pay him $19.1 million per year, the future is now for Brandon Staley, Herbert, and the Chargers.
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Recently, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Today, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are also still awaiting the return of quarterback Tom Brady.
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Kenneth Walker III gets injury update as Seahawks backfield is left in shambles
There has been a ton of buzz this offseason surrounding Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. Unfortunately, Walker III is now injured and was unable to practice Tuesday. After practice, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed Walker III’s status. “Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s...
Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions Move On from Two Members of Roster
The Detroit Lions' roster is currently set at 85 players.
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Deshaun Watson has 1 obstacle to reinstatement after 11 game suspension
Deshaun Watson has been suspended by the NFL for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. The league and the NFLPA agreed to a settlement that is going to keep Watson from the team from playing until Week 13 against the Houston Texans. However, there is a wrinkle in the […] The post Deshaun Watson has 1 obstacle to reinstatement after 11 game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Steelers Players Reportedly Suffer Season-Ending Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers received awful injury news this Tuesday morning. Two of their players have suffered season-ending injuries. One is wide receiver Anthony Miller, who was projected to make the final 53-man roster. The other is safety Karl Joseph. Joseph is dealing with an ankle injury that is severe enough...
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2022-2023 season with a new face at quarterback. After nearly two decades of Ben Roethlisberger lining up under center, this season will feature someone new after his retirement. That prompted Pittsburgh to go out and sign former Chicago Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has struggled throughout his career […] The post The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
