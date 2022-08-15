Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
The Torpedo Factory Art Center needs volunteers, and so do a lot of organizations in Alexandria
There are still a number of ways to volunteer in Alexandria this summer. Art and music lovers can get their fix by volunteering as gallery guides at the Torpedo Factory Art Center or as ushers with the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. As the upcoming school year gets in gear, there are...
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
arlnow.com
Just Listed in Arlington
Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Good morning Arlingtonians, and welcome to this week’s edition of JUST LISTED!. Inventory in Arlington is falling, and it’s falling fast. With buyers...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
73rd annual Prince William County Fair in full swing
The 73rd annual Prince William County Fair began this weekend but several events are still scheduled, including pony rides, mechanical bull rides, a sea lion show, a performance by country singer Tracy Byrd, a demolition derby and a mullet contest.
ourcommunitynow.com
Experience the Summer of Sunflowers at Burnside Farms
Fields of beautiful sunflowers await you at this annual outdoor festival. Burnside Farms is known for its endless flower fields, and there's still time to enjoy the Summer of Sunflowers. From now until Labor Day, you can pick your own blooms and get plenty of Instagram-worthy shots. Just head to Nokesville to check it out!
WJLA
Carla Hall ready for Family Reunion at Salamander Resort
7NewsDC — We may have a bright yellow couch and a sunny set, but no one lights up our morning like the one and only Carla Hall. The Emmy winning chef and host is about to head to Middleburg for the annual Family Reunion at the Salamander Resort, but first she joined us back on the big yellow couch. Learn more about the Family Reunion at salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion.
alxnow.com
These restaurants, salons and other businesses are for sale in Alexandria
Ready to expand your horizons with a brick and mortar?. The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in Alexandria. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic...
theburn.com
Bilstad’s Beignets close to opening in Ashburn
Bilstad’s Beignets, a pop-up purveyor of the puffy French pastries, is getting close to opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Ashburn. If all goes as planned, they are looking at opening sometime in September. Bilstad’s is coming to a storefront in the Old Ashburn neighborhood along Ashburn Road. The...
thezebra.org
Free Dentistry Day at Reflection Dental – Little River on Saturday, September 10
ALEXANDRIA, VA – On Saturday Sept. 10, Reflection Dental – Little River (6546 Little River Turnpike) will offer free dental services to residents in the Alexandria community and surrounding areas. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Dr. Qais Musmar, Dr. Iyad Hijaz and the team at Reflection Dental...
bethesdamagazine.com
Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
ffxnow.com
Capital One Hall revives ‘Broadway in Tysons’ for new season
By this time next year, Anastasia, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estefan will all have graced the stage at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road). As its inaugural season draws to a close, the Tysons performing arts venue is starting to fill in the schedule for year two. Among the highlights will be the return of its musical theater-focused “Broadway in Tysons” series, which kicked off last October.
ourcommunitynow.com
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Lavue' in Fredericksburg for $2.1M
This elegant historic home boasts some of the best views in Fredericksburg. This week's featured listing is a sprawling property known as "Lavue." It consists of 60 acres of land and a handsome brick home as well as several outbuildings. Experience country living at its best for less than the price of a McMansion. Best of all, the unique features of the home, like original brick and wood floors, have been carefully maintained.
Washingtonian.com
The Atlantic Festival Has Found a New Home at the Wharf
The Atlantic Festival, which runs from September 21 through September 23, has found a new home at the Wharf. The move was sparked by the media company’s plans to relocate its headquarters to the Southwest development later this year.”It was about really setting down some roots and allowing us to build a new campus with this built-in experience in this bustling Wharf neighborhood,” says Candace Montgomery, senior vice president and general manager of AtlanticLive.
WJLA
Arlington couple travels across country to capture stunning photos of life during pandemic
WASHINGTON (7News) — More than one year ago, 7News introduced you to an Arlington couple who set out to travel and document all 50 states through photography and art. That was until the pandemic put a stop to their plans. Now, they've finally completed the project and have opened...
bethesdamagazine.com
South Korean-based bakery to open in Rockville Town Square
Paris Baguette, a bakery that started in South Korea, will open a location in Rockville Town Square within the coming months, according to its franchise owner. Paris Baguette first opened its doors in 1986 in Seoul and expanded into the United States in 2005, according to a press release. There are currently nearly 90 American locations, including a few in Northern Virginia.
themunchonline.com
2403 Richmond Hwy #101
Two Level Condo with Garage close to everything! - Fantastic LOCATION! Close to Everything - Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation!. 1.3 miles to Braddock Metro, close to Crystal City, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, DCA, Pentagon and new Amazon Headquarters. Enjoy Potomac Greens Park just blocks away. Newer 2 level Townhome-style condo with...
