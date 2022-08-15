ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'

Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Tesla's Autopilot Attracts Regulatory Ire Again, Roblox Poaches Meta Official, Snap Cancels Drone Project And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 19

Reuters reported that a two-week pilot strike in July over collective agreements and delayed aircraft deliveries contributed to the Scandinavian airline SAS AB’s SASDY decision to cancel 1,700 flights in the upcoming months. According to SAS, 1,700 flights, or around 4% of all flights, were cancelled in September and...
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
Looking Behind The Curtain At Crude Market Volatility

Events are driving above-average swings in an already-volatile crude market. On days when OPEC meets, the average price move for WTI Crude was $4.16, 1.4x the average. Daily volatility in crude oil futures prices remains elevated. Between March and mid-August, the daily price change in WTI has averaged $3 per barrel - approximately three times the levels seen in 2021.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Sink Amid Economic Uncertainty — Volatility Anticipated Ahead Of Options Expiry

Wall Street looks set for a markedly negative open on Friday, as reflected by the trading in the U.S. index futures. This follows a lackluster trading session on Thursday when the major averages opened slightly lower but recovered to stay mostly afloat before closing modestly higher. Investors were reacting to mixed data points on jobless claims and the housing market. Conflicting data is likely to keep investors on tenterhooks regarding the course of monetary policy in the near term.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $4.6M In Bill Gates-Backed Healthcare Tech Company

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought 162,276 shares of Schrodinger Inc SDGR through the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG, trading disclosure by the firm showed. The purchase is valued at over $4.6 million based on Thursday's closing price. Schrodinger is the ninth largest holding in the ARK Genomic...
CNBC's Final Trades: 4 Energy Plays With The Biggest Upside

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is a recent addition to his portfolio. “We see that energy kind of corrected the whole space earlier this summer, but now it's coming out of it,” Lebenthal mentioned. “I see the fundamentals and technicals supporting it,” he added.
How Investing In Real Estate May Have Just Gotten Easier

Investing in real estate has been commonplace in the U.S. for decades. Despite its popularity, real estate has typically only been available to people with significant resources because of the amount of money and time properties require. Over the years different organizations have come into place to make real estate...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Why Wayfair Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket Today

E-commerce marketplace Wayfair Inc W looks to slash 870 jobs to save costs amid the economic slowdown. The job cut constitutes 5% of its global workforce and 10% of the corporate team. Wayfair also looked towards “substantial” reductions in third-party labor costs. Wayfair looks to book $30 million...
