ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Do You Know Some One Who Acts Like A Karen In Berkshire County?

OMG, Karen is making her way into the doll world, I guess my first question to you is have you ever wanted your own Karen doll?. “Karen” is a derogative term commonly used to describe an entitled white woman who is as likely to lose it more easily than a lot of us would.
Live 95.9

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Are You Ready#Public Access Tv#Polka Music#Polish Picnic#The Lion S Club
Live 95.9

This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!

There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adams, MA
103.9 The Breeze

Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?

During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Live 95.9

Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?

One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: An Argyle treehouse Airbnb stay

If you're looking for a place to stay among the trees, check out the "Whispering Wind Treehouse" located in Argyle. The treehouse has room for two adults and sits on 5.25 acres of land.
Live 95.9

Haddad Dealerships Fulfilling Classroom Wish Lists, Nominate a Berkshire County Teacher

Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. The average public school teacher in Massachusetts spends between $750-$1000 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms. According to the nonprofit Adopt a Classroom, teachers across the country have an average annual classroom budget of $212, for the entire year. And, as any parent will tell you, this is on top of a long list of items students and their families are asked to provide as well. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY

Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
FORT ANN, NY
Live 95.9

Here’s Why You Can’t Sign Below the Line on the Back of a Check

Berkshire County, do you remember checks? I know, nowadays it seems like people don't write or cash/deposit checks anymore but it still does happen from time to time. I receive checks from family members, particularly on Christmas and on my birthday. I guess I may be considered a little boring but there isn't too much I need these days but receiving cash or a check can definitely do the trick. I don't think anybody would turn down money, especially during these current times. If anything, I can use the money to fill up my tank or purchase groceries...lol.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy