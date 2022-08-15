ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL warns teams against contacting Bears LB Roquan Smith about trade

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Roquan Smith might as well already have his bags packed given how open he has been about wanting to be traded from the Chicago Bears before the 2022 season starts. But the NFL isn't going to let teams start bidding on him at will.

The league sent a memo out on Monday reminding clubs that they are not permitted to contact Smith because the Bears have not granted him permission to seek a trade. The NFL reminded teams that contacting Smith at this time is considered tampering and that teams who don't comply will be punished.

Tampering has been a prevalent topic in the sports world recently. Last week, the league suspended members of the Miami Dolphins for having "impermissible communication" with quarterback Tom Brady and now-retired coach Sean Payton while both men were still under contract with other teams and not permitted to speak with other clubs.

In Smith's case, he does not have permission from the Bears to seek a trade and does not have an NFL agent to help facilitate talks if they were permitted. And, technically, Chicago could refuse permission to talk to other teams because Smith is under contract through the 2022 season.

This saga between Smith and the Bears is likely going to get worse before it gets any better. Stay tuned.

