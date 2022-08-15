ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 88.3% to $0.9507 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 60% to $1.60...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
Why Wayfair Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket Today

E-commerce marketplace Wayfair Inc W looks to slash 870 jobs to save costs amid the economic slowdown. The job cut constitutes 5% of its global workforce and 10% of the corporate team. Wayfair also looked towards “substantial” reductions in third-party labor costs. Wayfair looks to book $30 million...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'

Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
CNBC's Final Trades: 4 Energy Plays With The Biggest Upside

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is a recent addition to his portfolio. “We see that energy kind of corrected the whole space earlier this summer, but now it's coming out of it,” Lebenthal mentioned. “I see the fundamentals and technicals supporting it,” he added.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $4.6M In Bill Gates-Backed Healthcare Tech Company

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought 162,276 shares of Schrodinger Inc SDGR through the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG, trading disclosure by the firm showed. The purchase is valued at over $4.6 million based on Thursday's closing price. Schrodinger is the ninth largest holding in the ARK Genomic...
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2022

• Hemisphere Media HMTV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $52.00 million. • VirTra VTSI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Foot Locker FL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • BIT Mining BTCM is likely...
Someone Just Sent $36M In Ethereum Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $36,492,025 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x0577a79cfc63bbc0df38833ff4c4a3bf2095b404. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
