Read full article on original website
Related
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 88.3% to $0.9507 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 60% to $1.60...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meta Platforms Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus BMO Capital Predicts $223 For Salesforce
Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $280 to $225. Meta shares fell 2.1% to $171.01 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo raised the price target on Zscaler, Inc. ZS from $200 to $220. Zscaler shares fell 2.8% to $170.41 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
Why Wayfair Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket Today
E-commerce marketplace Wayfair Inc W looks to slash 870 jobs to save costs amid the economic slowdown. The job cut constitutes 5% of its global workforce and 10% of the corporate team. Wayfair also looked towards “substantial” reductions in third-party labor costs. Wayfair looks to book $30 million...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'
Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
CNBC's Final Trades: 4 Energy Plays With The Biggest Upside
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is a recent addition to his portfolio. “We see that energy kind of corrected the whole space earlier this summer, but now it's coming out of it,” Lebenthal mentioned. “I see the fundamentals and technicals supporting it,” he added.
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
BJ's Wholesale Club, Cisco, Canadian Solar And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares surged 31.8% to settle at $112.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Additionally, multiple firms raised their price target on the stock.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $4.6M In Bill Gates-Backed Healthcare Tech Company
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought 162,276 shares of Schrodinger Inc SDGR through the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG, trading disclosure by the firm showed. The purchase is valued at over $4.6 million based on Thursday's closing price. Schrodinger is the ninth largest holding in the ARK Genomic...
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2022
• Hemisphere Media HMTV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $52.00 million. • VirTra VTSI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Foot Locker FL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • BIT Mining BTCM is likely...
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
Someone Just Sent $36M In Ethereum Onto Binance
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $36,492,025 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x0577a79cfc63bbc0df38833ff4c4a3bf2095b404. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0