Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
Shares Of Bill.Com Holdings Are Trading Higher Today: Here's Why

Shares of Bill.com Holdings BILL are trading higher today following a better-than-expected earnings report. The company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings, following the closing bell on Thursday, which is sending the stock up this morning. The business management platform reported both a strong fourth quarter and significant increases in yearly earnings.
Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 88.3% to $0.9507 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 60% to $1.60...
Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped below the $22,000 mark on Friday after trading above the level during the previous few days. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also came under pressure, declining below the $1,800 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin...
How Investing In Real Estate May Have Just Gotten Easier

Investing in real estate has been commonplace in the U.S. for decades. Despite its popularity, real estate has typically only been available to people with significant resources because of the amount of money and time properties require. Over the years different organizations have come into place to make real estate...
Passive Income Ideas For Portfolio Accounts: These 3 High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Payers Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Looking for small cap and micro cap stocks offering solid dividend yields, with future growth potential. These three monthly paying dividend stocks are offering stable passive income for the rest of the year. High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock #1: Ellington Financial Inc EFC. Dividend Yield: 11.49%. Annual Dividend: $1.60. Frequency: Monthly.
