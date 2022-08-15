Read full article on original website
WCAX
Plattsburgh debates future of Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center. While the mayor is pushing to tear down the aging center used for community events and indoor winter sports, some council members are pushing to keep it on life support for another season. “They’re...
North Country Public Radio
8/18/22: A mother, a son in prison, and the magic of radio
Radio can bring together people in very different places. A woman in the Bronx sustains her relationship with her son, who's serving time in Dannemora's prison, because they both listen to North Country Public Radio. Also: A new report documents how the coronavirus pandemic hit the child care sector particularly hard.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
Military cannon test range proposed in Lewis
Applicant seeks to expand ballistics testing currently in place at former missile silo. Near a former Atlas F nuclear missile silo in Lewis, a national security consulting firm wants to fire military cannons into a pile of sand and use privately owned Big Church Mountain as a backstop. Michael Hopmeier,...
North Country Public Radio
In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19
Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
WMTW
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
WCAX
North Country sheriff responds to allegations of harassment within department
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County sheriff is speaking out after a former deputy went public with claims of harassment and discrimination within the department. Sheriff David Favro says the deputy never came to him directly with her complaints, and he wishes she had. Chelsea Warick served as a...
North Country Public Radio
NCPR connects this woman with her son inside Dannemora's prison
Radio, as we love to say here at NCPR, is magical. Radio transcends distance, boundaries, and walls. We all hear that same voice or story or piece of music at the same time, no matter where we are. One woman in New York City uses that magic to connect with...
WCAX
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A battle between residents and boaters in one Lake Champlain bay is making waves. Residents hand-delivered a note asking boaters to spend their time elsewhere. The letter reads pretty clearly that residents of Willsboro Bay want boaters to stay quiet or get out. But the town...
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
mychamplainvalley.com
At least one shot at waterfront skatepark
Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...
Bystander injured in Burlington police shooting tweets, ‘I’m very lucky to be alive’
A Twitter thread posted Thursday afternoon shows what the bystander described as a bullethole in a car windshield and the path of a bullet fired by a Burlington police officer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bystander injured in Burlington police shooting tweets, ‘I’m very lucky to be alive’.
lakeplacidnews.com
McGreevy resigns from Wilmington board
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Town Council was expected to convene a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Community Center to appoint a replacement for town Councilor Paula McGreevy, who resigned her post on Wednesday, Aug. 10. She said later that she resigned because she felt her integrity was being questioned. Her resignation was effective immediately.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating shooting at Burlington waterfront skatepark
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police investigating a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark. It happened Friday at 9:55 p.m. Police said at least one gunshot victim is at UVM Medical Center. They believe that person transported himself to the hospital or someone else took him there. Officers also had to rescue another person who tried getting away from gunfire. Police said that person dove into the lake behind the Moran Plant.
WCAX
North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More allegations of harassment at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. This time, it’s a former deputy who says the department penalized her for pumping breast milk. Chelsea Warick says she’s wanted to be a cop since she was a kid. She thought it was...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
