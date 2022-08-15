ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 6

#1 Baby
3d ago

Instead of people being exterminators they need to contact their government and state agencies so something can be done about this quality of life issue.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Northern Lights Might Dance Across NY, NJ Skies Thursday Night

Residents in parts of New York and New Jersey may get to see dazzling Northern Lights displays this week as a strong geomagnetic storm pushes toward Earth. The storm, which scientists have rated a G3, could drive the an aurora borealis further away from its polar residence and be seen in northern Oregon to parts of New York and New Jersey between Wednesday and Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Center.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Jersey City, NJ
Pets & Animals
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
State
New York State
NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
PIX11

Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Spotted Lanternfly#New York Wine#Staten Island#Nbc
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
cityandstateny.com

Editor’s Note: Go ahead, stomp the spotted lanternfly

The summer of 2022 will be remembered for more than just a few frustrations in New York City: The spike of intakes in public shelters (blamed partly on an influx of asylum seekers, including those bussed from Texas after crossing the border into the U.S.), the botched monkeypox vaccine rollout, the return of polio, the fight over school budget cuts, and the debate over congestion pricing exemptions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy