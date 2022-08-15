Effective: 2022-08-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garfield County through 315 PM MDT At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Rifle, or 30 miles west of Glenwood Springs, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Garfield County. This includes Colorado 13 between mile markers 8 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

