ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

PennDOT to offer drivers facing license suspension chance for redemption

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that select drivers facing a license suspension due to a collection of points for speeding tickets may be eligible for redemption. Drivers must successfully complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This 6-hour-long course focuses on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Lancaster County man found safe after search detail

Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gap, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
local21news.com

PA firefighters head to Montana to battle wildfires

Dauphin County, PA — Some local heroes returning home, after spending weeks battling the raging wildfires out west. And with one crew coming back , another preparing to depart to replace them. While firefighters know they’ll be working long days and nights, without a warm bed to sleep on – many say they wouldn’t trade the opportunity for anything else.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Pennsylvania Little League team loses first game in World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHP) — This year Pennsylvania is being represented on and off the diamond at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. On Thursday, the team from Holidaysburg, in Blair County, played their first game against the little league team from Texas. They are representing the Mid-Atlantic Region.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy