Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
PennDOT to offer drivers facing license suspension chance for redemption
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that select drivers facing a license suspension due to a collection of points for speeding tickets may be eligible for redemption. Drivers must successfully complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This 6-hour-long course focuses on...
local21news.com
PA State Trooper charged with driving while intoxicated while on duty, officials say
York County, PA — A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with driving while intoxicated while on duty, according to police. PSP says Joshua M. Ravel, who is assigned to Troop J, York was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of August 15.
local21news.com
Rideshare program for kids, with focus on safety and peace of mind, helps busy parents
Dauphin County, PA — The school year is a busy time for many parents. You have to pick up your kid one place, drop them off, take each of them to a different afterschool activity, etc. Bottomline— it is exhausting. One Pennsylvania mom is trying to fix this...
local21news.com
Lancaster County man found safe after search detail
Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
PA firefighters head to Montana to battle wildfires
Dauphin County, PA — Some local heroes returning home, after spending weeks battling the raging wildfires out west. And with one crew coming back , another preparing to depart to replace them. While firefighters know they’ll be working long days and nights, without a warm bed to sleep on – many say they wouldn’t trade the opportunity for anything else.
local21news.com
Fraudulent home builder charged for stealing customers' credit and funds, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A preliminary hearing was held for 53-year-old Timothy Hoffman who is facing five counts of felony theft by disposition of funds and two counts of felony theft by deception. All charges were held for court, following testimony from five different victims. It is alleged...
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf signs executive order to block funds from being used for "conversion therapy"
Dauphin County, PA — Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday to block state funds and resources from being used for conversion therapy in Pennsylvania. “We can stand up and tell LGBTQ youth that we hear them, we accept them exactly as they are,” Gov. Wolf said.
local21news.com
Pennsylvania Little League team loses first game in World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHP) — This year Pennsylvania is being represented on and off the diamond at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. On Thursday, the team from Holidaysburg, in Blair County, played their first game against the little league team from Texas. They are representing the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Comments / 0