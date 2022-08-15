Hospital District Board tax approved

Tax for 2022-2023 year will be for over $1.1 million

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The lawsuit between Yuma Regional Medical Center, and the Hospital District Board is still ongoing.

Meaning property owners in Yuma County are still being taxed.

On Monday the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved another property tax of over $1.1 million for the Hospital District.

The majority of that money will go toward paying the district board's legal fees.

The district board says before the lawsuit they never had to tax the community.

Below is a full breakdown of the District Board's budget for this year:

