Manitowoc, WI

Fox11online.com

Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kaukauna Locks Trail opens to the public

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A new recreational route in the Fox Valley is open for business. The Kaukauna Locks Trail was dedicated Wednesday afternoon. After years of planning and many weeks of construction, the new recreational trail is ready to go. The 1.3 mile trek begins at the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge in downtown Kaukauna. Fox Locks officials say after passing Lock #1, the journey features something unique.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard,"...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
APPLETON, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Manitowoc, WI
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox11online.com

Car wash proposed for part of former Shopko at Appleton's Northland Mall

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Zips Car Wash is proposing turning part of the empty Shopko store at Northland Mall into an indoor car wash facility. The former department store is 113,111 square feet. This proposal would use about half of that, 56,000 square feet, according to city documents. Specific details include:
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Thompson Center programs paused following fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police investigating damaged department equipment

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are investigating after a piece of its surveillance equipment was damaged. Officers say the department recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder. Recently the unit was deployed in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Moraine Park Board approves $55 million referendum

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Moraine Park Technical College District Board is moving forward with a $55 million referendum that will be voted on in the November election. The board voted Wednesday to approve the final language for the November ballot. The referendum would update and expand Moraine Park...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

OSHA investigating workplace death at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - One person was killed in an incident Tuesday at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill. “During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications & public affairs.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Second open house meeting set for Eagle's Nest Park and Boat Launch

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A second community open house is set to discuss the Eagle’s Nest Park and Boat Launch project. In 2020, Brown County purchased the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club property on Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and renamed it H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's city council debates uses for remaining ARPA dollars

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay's city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city's remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to make decisions...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Mulva Cultural Center hits midpoint in construction timeline

DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. Construction on the $95 million center is expected to wrap up around this time next year. The 75,000 square foot facility...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County reconsiders single-entry system for courthouse

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. The issue has been discussed for decades. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition

(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
BRILLION, WI
Fox11online.com

United Way Fox Cities opens new hub to expand diaper bank program

APPLETON (WLUK) -- United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark's Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County approves 0.5% sales tax extension

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s sales tax...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton neighborhood hosts carnival ahead of new school year

APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the school year fast approaching, community members held a carnival tonight in Appleton. The block party happened in the west Appleton neighborhood. The carnival included school supplies, face painting, balloon artists and prizes. Event organizers say this was also an opportunity to showcase their neighborhood. "Well,...
APPLETON, WI

