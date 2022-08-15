Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna Locks Trail opens to the public
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A new recreational route in the Fox Valley is open for business. The Kaukauna Locks Trail was dedicated Wednesday afternoon. After years of planning and many weeks of construction, the new recreational trail is ready to go. The 1.3 mile trek begins at the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge in downtown Kaukauna. Fox Locks officials say after passing Lock #1, the journey features something unique.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard,"...
Fox11online.com
Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Car wash proposed for part of former Shopko at Appleton's Northland Mall
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Zips Car Wash is proposing turning part of the empty Shopko store at Northland Mall into an indoor car wash facility. The former department store is 113,111 square feet. This proposal would use about half of that, 56,000 square feet, according to city documents. Specific details include:
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center programs paused following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police investigating damaged department equipment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are investigating after a piece of its surveillance equipment was damaged. Officers say the department recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder. Recently the unit was deployed in...
Fox11online.com
Moraine Park Board approves $55 million referendum
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Moraine Park Technical College District Board is moving forward with a $55 million referendum that will be voted on in the November election. The board voted Wednesday to approve the final language for the November ballot. The referendum would update and expand Moraine Park...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
OSHA investigating workplace death at Kaukauna paper mill
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - One person was killed in an incident Tuesday at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill. “During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications & public affairs.
Fox11online.com
Second open house meeting set for Eagle's Nest Park and Boat Launch
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A second community open house is set to discuss the Eagle’s Nest Park and Boat Launch project. In 2020, Brown County purchased the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club property on Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and renamed it H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's city council debates uses for remaining ARPA dollars
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay's city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city's remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to make decisions...
Fox11online.com
Mulva Cultural Center hits midpoint in construction timeline
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. Construction on the $95 million center is expected to wrap up around this time next year. The 75,000 square foot facility...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
A glimpse of the Arthur Anderson and Kaye Barker sail through Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A couple ships passed through Green Bay Thursday including the Arthur Anderson. The Arthur Anderson is the last one to have contact with the SS Edmund Fitzgerald before it sank in 1975. The other ship was the Kaye Barker. Thanks to Jason for sharing these with...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley bars crack down on fake IDs as a new college semester approaches
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with fake IDs.
Fox11online.com
Brown County reconsiders single-entry system for courthouse
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. The issue has been discussed for decades. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition
(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
Fox11online.com
Tradition continues for another year at The Brown County Fair
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Fair continues today in De Pere. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning on the grounds to see what people can experience this year. The fair runs through Sunday.
Fox11online.com
United Way Fox Cities opens new hub to expand diaper bank program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark's Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
Fox11online.com
Brown County approves 0.5% sales tax extension
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s sales tax...
Fox11online.com
Appleton neighborhood hosts carnival ahead of new school year
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the school year fast approaching, community members held a carnival tonight in Appleton. The block party happened in the west Appleton neighborhood. The carnival included school supplies, face painting, balloon artists and prizes. Event organizers say this was also an opportunity to showcase their neighborhood. "Well,...
Comments / 0