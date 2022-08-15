Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022
Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
NBC Philadelphia
Parks on Tap Hitting the Road Again This Fall
A boozy tour is landing across Philadelphia. Parks on Tap, Philly's traveling beer garden, announced in a news release Thursday they will be hitting the streets once again in the fall. The beer garden, a collaboration between FCM Hospitality and Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation, will serve "fresh bites" and local...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Hoagie-Wrapped' Train Makes 1st Trip on Extension of SEPTA Line to Wawa Station
Léelo en español aquí. How is the opening of SEPTA's new Wawa Regional Rail station being celebrated? With a "hoagie" train, of course. SEPTA and Wawa leadership gathered Thursday to cut the ribbon on the recently completed Wawa Station – the new final stop of the newly-named Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line. The event featured Wawa breakfast and history.
NBC Philadelphia
New ‘Key' to Get Onboard: SEPTA Mobile Tickets May Be Available by Fall
SEPTA customers may soon be able to pay for bus, subway and trolley fares with the tap of a smartphone button -- no Key Card needed. A pilot program for the mobile phone app-based ticketing system began in July, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told NBC10. Participants mostly included SEPTA employees.
NBC Philadelphia
Resident Jumps Off Roof to Escape 3-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley
At least one person jumped out a window and off a roof to escape flames and smoke as a rowhome caught fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. That person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire that burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city, the Allentown Fire Department said.
NBC Philadelphia
Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop
Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Gambling Revenue Up 6.7% in July, But 5 Casinos Still Lag
New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $480.7 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resorts nine casinos continue to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of the...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Brave' Philly Block Captain Shot Interrupting Catalytic Converter Theft
A Philadelphia block captain was shot while confronting a trio of thieves stealing a catalytic converter from under a van in the Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just after 5 a.m. police officers responded to West Pomona Street at Germantown Avenue to find a man in his 50s shot in his chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman, 71, Dies After Being Struck by SEPTA Bus
Léelo en español aquí. A woman died after being hit by a SEPTA bus and possibly another vehicle Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police said. The 71-year-old woman was near the intersection of Greene Street and West Walnut Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 9:28 p.m. Wednesday when the bus struck her, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.
NBC Philadelphia
Shooting at Birthday Party Inside Philly Home Leaves 4 Teens Hurt
Léelo en español aquí. A birthday party inside a North Philadelphia home ended with four young people shot, the latest young victims of Philadelphia's ongoing gun violence problem. The gunmen fired on the first floor and even down in the basement of the home along the 2800...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Charged in Shooting That Wounded 5 Near Rec Center
Three men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting near a West Philadelphia recreation center that left five young men wounded. Marlon Spurell, 22; Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22; and Tahmir Pinckney, 24, are also charged with aggravated assault, illegally carrying a gun and related crimes, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Thursday.
NBC Philadelphia
Crews Remove Truck Stuck Under Bridge in Camden County
Emergency crews have removed a tractor-trailer that became stuck under a bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County. A photo released by Winslow Township Police showed the truck wedged under the bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Fleming Pike was closed for hours between South Egg Harbor Road and White House Pike while...
NBC Philadelphia
Young Man Shot While Playing Basketball at Philly Playground
A man playing basketball with some friends at a Philadelphia playground wound up being shot and fighting for his life. The man in his 20s was shot in the head and body as someone fired at least 16 shots at the Pleasant Playground at Pleasant and Boyer streets in the East Mt. Airy neighborhood around 10:30 Thursday night, police said. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital after being rushed there by officers.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Runs Away From Deadly Roosevelt Blvd. Crash After Dragging Woman Out of Car
Léelo en español aquí. Philadelphia police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed a female passenger after trying to pry the license plate of the wrecked vehicle Friday morning. The single-vehicle crash involving a gray Toyota Scion occurred around 2:50...
