A man playing basketball with some friends at a Philadelphia playground wound up being shot and fighting for his life. The man in his 20s was shot in the head and body as someone fired at least 16 shots at the Pleasant Playground at Pleasant and Boyer streets in the East Mt. Airy neighborhood around 10:30 Thursday night, police said. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital after being rushed there by officers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO