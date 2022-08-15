ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022

Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
NBC Philadelphia

Parks on Tap Hitting the Road Again This Fall

A boozy tour is landing across Philadelphia. Parks on Tap, Philly's traveling beer garden, announced in a news release Thursday they will be hitting the streets once again in the fall. The beer garden, a collaboration between FCM Hospitality and Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation, will serve "fresh bites" and local...
NBC Philadelphia

Resident Jumps Off Roof to Escape 3-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley

At least one person jumped out a window and off a roof to escape flames and smoke as a rowhome caught fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. That person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire that burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city, the Allentown Fire Department said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop

Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

NJ Gambling Revenue Up 6.7% in July, But 5 Casinos Still Lag

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $480.7 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resorts nine casinos continue to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

‘Brave' Philly Block Captain Shot Interrupting Catalytic Converter Theft

A Philadelphia block captain was shot while confronting a trio of thieves stealing a catalytic converter from under a van in the Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just after 5 a.m. police officers responded to West Pomona Street at Germantown Avenue to find a man in his 50s shot in his chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman, 71, Dies After Being Struck by SEPTA Bus

Léelo en español aquí. A woman died after being hit by a SEPTA bus and possibly another vehicle Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police said. The 71-year-old woman was near the intersection of Greene Street and West Walnut Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 9:28 p.m. Wednesday when the bus struck her, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Charged in Shooting That Wounded 5 Near Rec Center

Three men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting near a West Philadelphia recreation center that left five young men wounded. Marlon Spurell, 22; Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22; and Tahmir Pinckney, 24, are also charged with aggravated assault, illegally carrying a gun and related crimes, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Crews Remove Truck Stuck Under Bridge in Camden County

Emergency crews have removed a tractor-trailer that became stuck under a bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County. A photo released by Winslow Township Police showed the truck wedged under the bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Fleming Pike was closed for hours between South Egg Harbor Road and White House Pike while...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Young Man Shot While Playing Basketball at Philly Playground

A man playing basketball with some friends at a Philadelphia playground wound up being shot and fighting for his life. The man in his 20s was shot in the head and body as someone fired at least 16 shots at the Pleasant Playground at Pleasant and Boyer streets in the East Mt. Airy neighborhood around 10:30 Thursday night, police said. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital after being rushed there by officers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

