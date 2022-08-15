Read full article on original website
The Young And The Restless' Christian LeBlanc Has A Message For Fans Ahead Of His New Role
Christian LeBlanc has long been known as ruthless lawyer Michael Baldwin on "The Young and the Restless." Back in 2021, the actor celebrated 30 years on the long-running hit daytime television show, and many of his co-stars opened up about the man, the myth, and the legend himself to Soap Opera Digest for his "The Young and the Restless" milestone anniversary. Peter Bergman told Soap Opera Digest, "Christian LeBlanc brings a joy to his work that is simply infectious. Whether he's carrying a story or simply a part of a party scene, he brings the same positive energy and commitment," while Bryton James added, "I've never met anyone in my life who exudes more positive energy than Christian LeBlanc. To act with him, is an honor, and to be considered his friend is a privilege."
Young & Restless Exclusive: Christel Khalil Reflects Upon 20 Years as Lily
Plus, how Cane helped make Lily the woman she is today. If we were to sum up the life of Lily Winters with a catchy slogan from the past, it might be, “You’ve come a long way, baby!” It’s almost hard to recognize the modern career woman as being the same young woman Christel Khalil began playing on August 15, 2002. Back then, the actress laughs, “Lily was sort of a bratty teenager!”
The Young And The Restless' Christel Khalil Weighs In On The Great Billy Vs. Cane Debate
This year marks two decades since Christel Khalil made her first appearance as Lily Winters on "The Young and the Restless" (via CBS). She stepped into the role of fan favorite couple Drucilla Winters (Victoria Rowell) and Neil Winters' (Kristoff St. John) daughter. Despite the early days of her tenure centering mostly around family drama and tension, Lily's story has far more depth. Besides the heartbreaking cancer storyline, Lily has had two great romances in her time in Genoa City. Her passionate love stories have featured prominent characters as her man of interest; Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Christel Khalil Thought It Was Weird Playing a Mom to Teenagers
'The Young and the Restless' star Christel Khalil was surprised when the writers aged Lily Winters' kids.
The Young And The Restless' Christel Khalil Celebrates Incredible Milestone
On "The Young and the Restless," Christel Khalil has been a scene stealer since she first stepped foot in Genoa City in 2002. Two decades later, the Emmy-winning actress continues winning over fans and making the world brighter with her portrayal of Lily Winters. In Khalil's 20-year journey on "Y&R,"...
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Where Has Katie Logan Been On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Katie Logan (Heather Tom) from "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to matters of the heart. As many times as she's given Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) a second, third, and even fourth chance in their relationship together, he's managed to break her heart more times than anyone can count. That's because he's always had a hard time giving her the support she's needed, especially when she's had so much emotional instability over the years.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Mishael Morgan's status with the show after rumors circulate she's leaving again.
How General Hospital Star Nancy Lee Grahn Plans To Spill The Tea After Four Decades On Soaps
"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is someone who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to her personal opinions on social media. The actor, who is best known for her role as Alexis Davis, was the first to reveal that her co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper Jacks) had gotten fired from the ABC soap on Twitter. According to Variety, Rademacher was fired for not complying with the network's vaccine mandate back in 2021. If that weren't enough, Grahn also blocked Rademacher on social media after he called Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a "dude," according to People.
The Young and the Restless fans think they’ve figured out Trevor St. John’s ‘mystery role’ as actor joins show’s cast
THE Young and the Restless has added actor Trevor St. John to its cast in a new mystery role. Fans of the soaps have revealed they think they’ve figured out who the One Life to Live alum will play, despite the show keeping his character under wraps. On Tuesday,...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
Look at What Happened When General Hospital’s Laura Wright Asked Wes Ramsey to Take Her Picture — Plus, the All-Time Best From Her Photo Shoots
Even a simple task can lead to very funny business. You know how there are some people who can make you laugh without even trying? Wes Ramsey would appear to be one of those people for his girlfriend and former castmate, Laura Wright. Earlier this week, the General Hospital leading...
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Have One Big Bad Problem in Common — and It’s Entirely Fixable!
If you go back to the same well too often, ya know what happens to the well? It runs dry!. What does a good soap need? Complicated families, star-crossed lovers, good guys trying to do the right thing and bad guys doing just the opposite. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have all of the above in spades… except for one: bad guys.
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
Days Of Our Lives Favorite Sal Stowers Has A Surprising New Career
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.
Young & Restless’ Robert Newman Confirms His Exit as Ashland… But ‘Maybe I’ll See You Again One Day’
The end has come for Ashland Locke. Portrayer Robert Newman confirmed that his character has in fact met his fate — at the hands of Nick — and the scenes from the Monday, July 25, episode were his last. Newman took to Twitter to post a video to...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Makes Surprising Move to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' will say goodbye to NBC and hello to Peacock with its upcoming move this fall.
