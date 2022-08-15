Read full article on original website
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!
There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
10 Things That May Shock People About Moving to The Berkshires
Every state is has its own unique set of things that only happen in their respective state, or region, for that matter. It has now been about two full weeks that I've been in The Berkshires and I've definitely picked up on some things in this particular region in western Massachusetts.
Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?
One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
‘Old Man Jeff’s Barbecue Company’ Opening Soon In The Former Portsmitt’s Location in Pittsfield
The Peck's Rd. area in wonderful Ward 7 in Pittsfield, MA is coming alive again! The Sportsman's Club (Sporties) recently announced that they are open again, and now delicious BBQ is near. Residents in that area of Pittsfield certainly miss food and drink and entertainment options since COVID either abruptly...
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
Haddad Dealerships Fulfilling Classroom Wish Lists, Nominate a Berkshire County Teacher
Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. The average public school teacher in Massachusetts spends between $750-$1000 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms. According to the nonprofit Adopt a Classroom, teachers across the country have an average annual classroom budget of $212, for the entire year. And, as any parent will tell you, this is on top of a long list of items students and their families are asked to provide as well. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out.
Berkshires, Remember The Band Everclear? Big E Adds More Shows
Remember the alternative music movement that exploded in the 90s, Berkshire County? Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, Filter, Oasis, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Everclear...Yeah, Everclear. Remember those guys? "Father of Mine", "Santa Monica", "AM Radio", and "I Will Buy You A New Life"--GREAT songs. And guess...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now
We all know that Pittsfield has its fair share of restaurants and fast food joints to choose from where we can head out to for a solid meal. But couldn't we always use more. There's definitely some restaurant spots around the country that have yet to make their way to Pittsfield for whatever reason.
A Perfect Way To Wind Down A Berkshire Summer-Music At Tanglewood
For many years, this music establishment in Lenox has been the choice of thousands of people as the place to spend a cool summer evening on the lawn listening to some great music. Check out this picture from over 60 years ago:. Of course, I'm referring to Tanglewood, the summer...
What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)
Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
Fond Memories Of Pittsfield Businesses Gone But Not Forgotten
Recently one evening while trying to decide where to go for dinner with my soulmate Tonya and our granddaughter Isabelle, my mind wandered to where it usually goes when I'm thinking about restaurants that are no longer in Pittsfield. And I thought of a restaurant that I still miss to this day. Bonanza Steakhouse.
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
Bedard Brothers’ Justin Casey Preps To Iron The Josh Billings; Raising Money For Boston Children’s Hospital
Justin Casey may be my best bud here in Berkshire County, although I may not be his 😂. So, what do ya do when you're envious of someone? Make fun of them!. Citing that Casey's stride is simply longer than mine being the reason for his faster and faster run times is simply not true. But, you know what is true? He's been training. HARD.
MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds
You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
What’s the Deal With These Dueling TikTok Videos About Pittsfield, MA?
You have likely heard about dueling pianos. Maybe you have even been to a 'Dueling Piano Bar'. But what about dueling TikTok videos?. Okay, maybe it's not quite as dramatic as dueling pianos, but what if you saw two TikTok videos that were pretty much complete polar opposites of each other, but they were about the same subject in general? Not only that, but they also had the same background music. It's very bizarre to see something of that nature on the TikTok social media platform.
